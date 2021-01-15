2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: What To Expect?

The Hero Impulse might have kickstarted the ADV revolution in India but it is the Royal Enfield Himalayan which fuelled the fire even further. When it was first launched, it showcased the world that Royal Enfield is capable of dishing out interesting motorcycles and not just retro cruisers with different clothing. Although the Himalayan was riddled with build quality issues during its nascent years, Royal Enfield made sure to roll out timely updates to get rid of all the niggles.

More details

In its BS6 guise, the Himalayan became smoother and better than before and now, the company is all prepped up to roll out another update for the Himalayan.

Tripper navigation

When Royal Enfield introduced the Tripper navigation with the Meteor 350, it was pretty much inevitable that we will see the same unit making its way to RE’s other models too. The Tripper pod sits alongside the main instrument cluster and offers turn-by-turn navigation through signage in both day and night modes. This has been developed in association with Google Maps and being offered as a standard feature with the Meteor 350. The updated Himalayan which was caught testing, also featured the same Tripper unit. It will come in handy because the Himalayan is meant to take you places.

Other updates

Reports also suggest that the 2021 Himalayan will also come draped in new clothes. There will be optional dual-tone and matte finish shades. Moreover, also expect a new pine green shade to be included in the updated Himalayan. It is also being assumed that the Himalayan will also drop the solid white colour scheme sold currently. Another change which is expected will be the updated metal frame which is found hugging the tank of the Himalayan. It will be more ergonomically suitable in the updated Himalayan.

Considering all the updates and changes, it would be logical to assume that the 2021 Himalayan will cost a bit more than the current model which retails between INR 1.91-1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updates will help the Himalayan in strengthening its stand against its rivals like the recently launched KTM Adventure 250. Expect RE to retain the same engine and cycle parts. However, minor tuning might result in an even smoother engine.