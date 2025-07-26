Renault Group Powers Ahead in H1 2025 with Electrified Surge, Global Growth & Bold New Launches

- Renault Group sold 1.17 million vehicles worldwide in H1 2025, up 1.3% from last year, thanks to rising EV demand and global expansion.
- Renault brand climbed to the No. 2 spot in Europe, with global sales up 2.7% and hybrids making up nearly half the mix.
- Dacia kept its retail crown, with Sandero and Duster leading their segments, while electrified sales surged.
- Alpine doubled its volume, riding the wave of the award-winning A290 EV and the evergreen A110 coupe.
Introduction: Holding Steady Amid Global Shifts
While many automakers grappled with market uncertainties, Renault Group showed no signs of slowing down. In the first half of 2025, it delivered 1,169,773 vehicles globally, marking a 1.3% year-on-year growth. Instead of chasing volumes, the French auto giant doubled down on value, electrification, and international strength — and it’s clearly paying off.
Renault Brand: Accelerating Hybrids, Climbing Charts
Renault sold 808,413 vehicles in H1 2025 — a solid 2.7% rise — with remarkable global momentum. Outside Europe, sales jumped 16.3%, fueled by standout markets like Brazil (+8.8%) and South Korea, where sales skyrocketed by 150%, led by the Grand Koleos.
Europe wasn’t left behind. Renault claimed the No. 2 position in the passenger car segment, with 394,278 units sold, up 8.4%. The Renault Clio emerged as Europe’s top-selling car (PC+LCV), and the brand’s hybrid and electric lineup continues to lead the charge.
Electrification highlights:
- 59% of Renault vehicles sold were electrified
- 16% were fully electric (up 57% YoY), led by the Renault 5 E-Tech — Europe’s top-selling B-segment EV
- 41% were full hybrids, helping Renault secure the No. 2 hybrid brand spot in Europe
SUVs saw phenomenal growth too, with the Austral, Espace, and Rafale pushing C-SUV and D-SUV sales up by 52%. The Group is inching closer to the 1 million milestone for full hybrid E-Tech vehicles sold — a big testament to customer acceptance.
Dacia: The People’s Choice, Now Greener
Dacia’s story in H1 2025 is one of strategic stability and electrified evolution. The brand clocked 356,084 sales, a minor dip of 0.7%, largely due to product transitions like the Duster’s switch to Renault badging in Turkey.
Still, Dacia held strong:
- Sandero remains Europe’s best-selling vehicle across all channels
- Duster stays the retail SUV champion
- Dacia Spring EV surged with +62.5% YoY growth
- New Dacia Bigster sold over 17,000 units, with 69% being hybrids and 88% wearing top trims
Overall, electrified vehicles made up 23.5% of Dacia’s sales, a huge 14.4-point jump, and hybrids alone formed 17.2% of that pie.
Alpine: Performance DNA Meets EV Evolution
Alpine turned heads with a bold H1 2025 — sales doubled to 5,015 units, driven by the red-hot A290, which raked in 3,699 registrations in just months. The A110, Alpine’s legacy coupe, held its ground with 1,181 units, capturing 46% market share in Europe’s 2-seater sports coupé segment.
With nearly 200 dedicated Alpine stores and new markets like Ireland coming soon, the brand’s electrified motorsport-inspired journey is just revving up.
H1 2025 Sales by Brand
|Brand
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|YoY Growth
|Renault
|808,413
|787,379
|+2.7%
|Dacia
|356,084
|358,526
|-0.7%
|Alpine
|5,015
|2,717
|+84.6%
|Mobilize*
|1,086
|—
|New Entry
|Total
|1,169,773
|1,154,882
|+1.3%
*Note: Quadricycles are not aggregated with the total sales.
Top 15 Global Markets (PC + LCV):
|Rank
|Country
|Sales (H1 2025)
|Market Share
|Change (pts)
|1
|France
|284,704
|27.7%
|+1.6
|2
|Italy
|105,559
|11.1%
|-0.1
|3
|Spain
|92,701
|13.1%
|+0.7
|4
|Germany
|71,681
|4.7%
|-0.0
|5
|Turkey
|69,649
|11.5%
|-3.2
|6
|United Kingdom
|61,941
|5.1%
|+0.0
|7
|Brazil
|60,673
|5.4%
|+0.2
|8
|Morocco
|43,836
|39.1%
|-1.5
|9
|Belgium + Lux.
|38,844
|12.9%
|+1.8
|10
|Argentina
|31,607
|10.2%
|+1.0
|11
|South Korea
|28,065
|3.4%
|+2.0
|12
|Poland
|26,427
|8.3%
|-0.3
|13
|Romania
|22,587
|31.0%
|-6.1
|14
|Portugal
|20,816
|14.9%
|-0.3
|15
|India
|16,031
|0.6%
|-0.0
Conclusion: Eyes on the Electrified Future
H1 2025 proves Renault Group isn’t just adapting — it’s accelerating. With electrified models gaining ground, retail strategies paying off, and momentum across regions, the Group is clearly on the front foot.
As new launches like the Renault 4 E-Tech, Alpine A390, and Dacia Bigster gear up, Renault looks set to not just keep pace, but lead the global shift toward smarter, cleaner mobility.