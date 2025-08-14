Renault Expands Footprint in Andhra Pradesh with Stylish New ‘R Store in Vijayawada

4-Point Overview
- Renault India launches its 6th New ‘R Store in the country, first in Andhra Pradesh.
- Part of the company’s renault. rethink. transformation strategy.
- Large 21,720 sq. ft. facility with room for 5 cars and a dedicated delivery bay.
- Features Renault’s New Visual Identity with a sleek, global-inspired design.
A Fresh Chapter for Renault in Andhra Pradesh
Renault India is stepping up its game in Andhra Pradesh. With the launch of its brand-new ‘R Store in Vijayawada, the French carmaker isn’t just opening another showroom — it’s unveiling a completely reimagined car buying experience. This is the first store in the state to carry Renault’s New Visual Identity (NVI), part of the brand’s renault. rethink. strategy aimed at making every customer interaction smoother, more personal, and more memorable.
A Modern Identity in the South
The new store marks Renault’s retail identity debut in Andhra Pradesh, introducing its New Visual Identity (NVI) to the region. This design language features a sleek black façade, the updated Renault logo, and a layout aimed at creating an immersive showroom atmosphere.
Spread over 21,720 sq. ft., the Vijayawada store includes a 5,400 sq. ft. showroom area, enough to display five cars at once. A dedicated delivery bay ensures a seamless handover experience, while spacious walkways and display zones let customers explore cars from all angles.
Customer-First Approach
Renault’s renault. rethink. strategy focuses on design innovation, digital integration, and personalized service. The new ‘R Store blends all three — from interactive car displays to comfortable seating zones for consultations. The brand’s goal is clear: make car buying as exciting and easy as driving one.
Statement from Renault India
Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President – Sales & Marketing at Renault India, emphasized Andhra Pradesh’s importance as a priority market. He noted that positive customer response in the state motivated Renault to bring its latest retail format here, aiming to set benchmarks in automotive retail while tailoring services to local aspirations.
Quick Look – Renault New ‘R Store Vijayawada
|Feature
|Details
|Location
|Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
|Total Area
|21,720 sq. ft.
|Showroom Space
|5,400 sq. ft.
|Car Display Capacity
|5 cars
|Special Facilities
|Delivery bay, immersive layout
|Design Theme
|Sleek black façade, NVI branding
Why This Matters for Andhra Pradesh
The new store isn’t just about Renault’s branding — it’s about offering buyers in the region access to a premium, international-standard automotive retail experience. Customers will get to see the latest models, explore them in a spacious, tech-integrated environment, and enjoy a streamlined purchase process.
Renault’s Bigger Picture
This launch is part of a nationwide network expansion. Renault already has 430+ sales touchpoints and 490+ service outlets across India, including 250+ Workshop on Wheels units that take service to customers’ doorsteps. With the New ‘R Stores, the company is making sure design, technology, and customer service evolve together.
Conclusion
With its New ‘R Store in Vijayawada, Renault India is signaling a future-focused retail approach that blends style, functionality, and customer engagement. This isn’t just about selling cars — it’s about building a memorable brand experience that connects with the evolving expectations of Indian buyers. Andhra Pradesh customers now have a modern gateway into Renault’s world, and it’s safe to say — the experience is as sleek as the façade that welcomes them.