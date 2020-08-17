Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Launched At A Starting Price Of INR 10.49 Lakh

In its BS6 form, the Renault Duster was available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine only, after the carmaker decided to discontinue diesel engines for its portfolio in India. However, a brand new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine was showcased at the Auto Expo as a replacement for the punchy diesel and it has now been introduced for the SUV.

The new motor now makes the Duster the most powerful petrol-powered SUV in its segment and with this engine, the flagship Renault product in India will be available in three variants with a 6-speed manual option at a starting price of INR 10.49 lakh. On the other hand, the X-Tronic CVT with a 7-speed Manual mode will be available in two variants with a starting price of INR 12.99 lakh. Renault will also offer the option of the existing 1.5L Petrol engine.

The 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine is a BSVI compliant motor that offers power and torque of 156PS @ 5500 rpm and 254 Nm @1600 rpm respectively. The modern engine is equipped with technologies like Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) which provides high performance and efficiency, Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) for higher torque at lower rpm and reduced emissions. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Duster Turbo petrol is rated for 16.5 kmpl for the manual transmission and 16.42 kmpl for the CVT version. The new powertrains are paired with an Electronic Stability Program and a Hill-start Assist feature.

In terms of visual differentiation, the turbo petrol Duster gets crimson red accents on the front grille and tailgate, roof rails & fog lamp cover. The tri-winged chrome grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs remain while the R17 wheels get a Forza diamond-cut pattern. With this new engine, the Duster continues to offer a ground clearance of 205 mm, along with high approach and departure angles.

Inside, the Turbo petrol Duster now comes with remote Pre-Cooling function which allows the customers to switch on the engine and start the air conditioning even before entering the car with the key fob. The cabin is covered in midnight black upholstery while the seats get premium blue accents. The infotainment system is a 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide – a system that monitors driving patterns and provides guidelines to improve efficiency. The Duster now offers Arkamys-tuned audio experience with 4 speakers and 2 front tweeters for enhanced sound output. To further enhance fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the turbo petrol Duster comes with Smart Start/Stop function which automatically switches off the engine when the car is stopped and re-starts on driver demand detection.

The Renault DUSTER is compliant with front, side & pedestrian crash norms, stipulated by the Indian authorities. It is equipped with Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert. All these safety features are standard across all versions of the Renault DUSTER. Features such as Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist are also available on higher trim levels.

