Renault Adds 17 New Dealerships To Its India Network

Renault India announced the addition of 17 new sales and service touchpoints, which include 14 showrooms and 3 workshops across India. The network expansion is part of a strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging markets.

The new facilities are located in Himachal Pradesh (4 facilities), Telangana (3 facilities), Rajasthan (2 facilities), Uttar Pradesh (2 facilities), Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The new facilities have been opened between the months of April and July this year.

With the inauguration of the new dealerships, Renault’s network has expanded to more than 390 sales and 470+ service touchpoints, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country. In 2019, with the launch of its new offering, Triber sport utility vehicle, Renault had introduced the strategy to expand its reach in rural and semi-urban markets to boost sales of its mass-market products. In terms of volumes, Renault’s Kwid is the most popular entry-level car after Maruti Suzuki’s Alto.

Commenting on the expansion of the dealership network in the country, “India is an important market for Renault’s global growth plans, and we have a thorough business strategy for this dynamic automotive market. This is reflected by our robust product enhancement strategy, our rapid network expansion and fervent efforts to ensure customer delight. Although we are cautious given the current situation, it is encouraging to see that we are attracting new dealers in these times, as well as getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners. This is enabling us to expand our presence to cater to more customers in metro cities as well as emerging tier II-IV cities across the country.”

Further speaking on the development, Sudhir Malhotra, Head – Sales & Network, Renault India said, “We have always taken concerted efforts to best serve our customers and expanding our dealership network is one of the ways we can cater more efficiently to our growing customer base. This has perfectly supplemented the host of attractive offers for customers, which include staggered payment schemes, deferred EMIs, cash offers, exchange benefits and special finance rates. At the same time, we worked closely with our dealer partners by offering special incentives, relaxation on targets, facilitated faster financial transactions and support in terms of inventory holding costs, which have helped to foster a stronger-than-ever business relationship, especially in these challenging times.”

The concept behind the newly inaugurated dealerships

As per the French automaker, the newly inaugurated dealership facilities have been designed according to the RENAULTSTORE concept. RENAULTSTORE is a new generation of dealerships that have been conceptualized to best address the evolving needs of customers by highlighting the value of the brand, products, services and accessories in a modern and more effective manner.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Dealer Principal, Prime Auto Cars Ltd. (Motherson Group), shared, “Our association with the Renault brand has strengthened over time and we are happy to grow our relationship with the opening of another showroom in Delhi, Renault Patparganj. We see tremendous growth for the Renault brand in India and look forward to adding more Renault dealerships in the future as well. We work as a team and the objective has always been to ensure unmatched customer satisfaction, which is central to what we do.”

On the occasion of Independence Day, Renault has launched the ‘Reasons To Smile’ campaign, under which customers can avail of benefits of up to INR 70,000 on DUSTER, up to INR 35,000 on KWID and up to INR 30,000 on TRIBER. Other offers include no EMI for the first four months and finance at a special rate of 6.99%. Renault has significantly enhanced its digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options and other interventions. Customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App at a nominal booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance.

Also READ: Tata Motors Launches Range Of Health And Hygiene Accessories

In July 2020, Renault recorded sales of 6,422 units, which is a 75.5% growth over last year and there is an encouraging response to the recently launched TRIBER AMT and the new versions introduced in the KWID range. Renault will take its product strategy forward with the launch of the DUSTER with an all-new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine which is expected to be launched by the end of this month.