Renault 5 EV Concept Is The Perfect Fusion Of The Future And Yesteryears

Groupe Renault, just like every other manufacturer out there, is betting big on EVs for the future. They had mentioned that they would dig into their past to draw some inspiration in the design of their EVs and boy have they picked a good one. Renault has designed an all-new EV concept inspired by their iconic hatchback, the R5. The Renault 5 was launched on 28th January 1972 and the first generation was called the R5 which was in existence from 1972 to 1985.

The 2nd generation of the most popular French car was introduced in 1984 which was in existence until 1996. The 2nd generation was called the Supercinq and the hatch was front-engine front-wheel drive.

Renault had revealed their plans to introduce around 14 new vehicles including 7 electric vehicles. This is a part of their ‘Renaulution’ strategy which aims at 30% of its total sales coming from their EVs which might include the R5 EV concept.

Talking about the concept, it certainly has borrowed some design cues from the R5. Upfront, it features an LED headlamp cluster, which at least in its outline and housing, resemble the original R5. It features an updated Renault logo in the centre, which also is reminiscent of the Renault logos in the ’70s and ’80s. It features a charging port in the otherwise radiator grille, since it’s an EV. The DRLs and neatly integrated below.

On the sides, it features a rather funky design, which seems a bit too overdone. On the rear, the taillights and certain elements around it definitely seem to be picked up from the R5. It features a centre offset logo and Renault written on the black bumper below. There is no official word about the future of this concept as of now. But, should this concept makes its way into production, Renault could have another sword up their sleeve and it could potentially help them attain their sales ambition.

“The design of the Renault 5 Prototype is based on the R5, a cult model of our heritage. This prototype simply embodies modernity, a vehicle relevant to its time: urban, electric, and attractive,” said Gilles Vidal, Design Director, Renault.