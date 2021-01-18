Honda launches Grazia Sports Edition At INR 82,564

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. today launched its urban 125cc scooter in an all-new avatar, the sporty – Grazia Sports Edition. The new Grazia Sports Edition comes in two colours – Pearl Nightstar Black & Sports Red. Priced at INR 82,564 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana), the Grazia Sports Edition will be available at Honda two-wheeler dealerships across India.

Sporty looks

Talking about its looks and character, the overall re-crafted looks of the Grazia with sporty colour and graphics give it a good road presence. Edgy headlamp and position lamp provide a good looking front end. The all-new racing stripes and red-black coloured rear suspension add to the look. The new Grazia logo also adds to the image. Enhancing the Grazia is the combination colour front-arc and rear grab rail.

Specs and features

At the heart of Grazia ticks BSVI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Adding to this, are smart features such as the Idling Stop System and Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off.

Giving some comfort to the rider are features like integrated pass switch, external fuel lid, and re-designed glove box. The telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance (+16mm) to allow for a smoother ride over rough roads. The new split LED position lamp, chiselled tail lamp, jet-inspired rear winkers, split grab rail and premium black alloy wheels make up some style quotient. The fully-digital meter along with multi-function switch makes Grazia Sports Edition a good offer.

Official statements

Talking about the new Grazia Sports Edition, Mr Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda re-invented the scooter market in last 20 years which has only grown with time. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, we are happy to launch the new sports edition of Grazia – the most advanced scooter in its category.”

Elaborating on this launch, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda Grazia is an advanced 125cc urban scooter tailor-made for those riders who prefer to make an impact reflecting their youthful & Fun Persona. The all-new Grazia Sports Edition is sure to turn heads around. As the educational institutes start opening their campus, Grazia Sports Edition will be the new choice for many looking for their personal mobility on two wheels”.