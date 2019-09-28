Ranveer Singh Is Calling You To Test Drive The New XL6 At Your Nearest Nexa Dealership

Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail channel, Nexa, recently launched a new promotional campaign called ‘Ranveer Calling’ for its newly launched premium MPV, the XL6. The interactive digital film, ‘Ranveer Calling’ features Bollywood actor and Maruti Suzuki Brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh, who is sitting in the XL6 enabling the viewer to take a test drive of the XL6. This first-of-its-kind digital integration aims to bring the existing and prospective Nexa customers closer to the newly launched vehicle using an interactive format. Talking about the car, the XL6 is a BS-VI compliant MPV which gets an extra row of seats at the rear and is available in 6 colour options. The car also gets an option between a manual or automatic transmission and is available across all 365 Nexa outlets in over 208 cities.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “I am delighted to share that we have received a wonderful response from our customers for our exclusive 6-seater, the XL6, from all over India and we are focused on taking the momentum ahead. ‘Ranveer Calling’ is a step forward towards the creation of personalized experience for the customers. The digital campaign enables the customers to book a test drive of the XL6 and experience the comfortable and spacious interiors of the car by speaking to Ranveer Singh, who would assist the caller in getting to know the car. Ideas that are led by new technology are at the forefront of NEXA and we are confident that the engagement will connect well with audiences.”

Mr Ranveer Singh, brand ambassador for NEXA commented, “I am glad to be a part of this interactive digital campaign along with NEXA. I am a firm believer of NEXA’s values of ‘Creating and Inspiring’. This campaign is going to be a truly unique experience for our customers. I urge everyone to pick-up their phones and “Wake Me Up”! ‘Ranveer Calling’ is launching today, and I look forward to everyone participating in this wonderfully novel experience.”