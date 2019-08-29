Personalise Your Maruti Suzuki XL6 With These Accessories

Launched in the Indian market as a more premium alternative to the Ertiga MPV, the brand new XL6 from Maruti Suzuki has been on sale across all Nexa dealerships in the country. Along with the car, these dealerships will also be selling a number of accessories, which can be brought by customers to personalise their brand new car. These add ons can be seen in the personalisation section of the Nexa website, where one can choose from a number of exterior and interior accessories and create a digital render of the car equipped with the same accessories, before deciding on which ones to buy.

The personalisation configurator offers a number of categories to choose from. A total of six colour options for the exterior are on offer, they are – Metallic Premium Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Prime Auburn Red, Pearl Brave Khaki, Pearl Arctic White and Nexa Blue. After the colour is selected, customers can choose from a number of accessories. For the exterior, this includes body side moulding, door visor, window frame kit, number plate garnish and a rear upper spoiler. The interior gets optional mats and an interior styling kit. Customers can also choose between two different types of infotainment systems and some more comfort and convenience packages.

Once the digital render is ready, customers can save the render as a pdf file and show it to the dealer to get their car in the exact spec as they see. The configurator also mentions the prices of each accessory the customer chooses, giving the customer an estimate of the additional cost that would be applied on the ex-showroom price of the car. Available in a total of two trim levels and two transmission options, the price of the XL6 ranges between INR 9,79,689 to INR 11,46,189. It is available only with a 1.5-litre petrol motor which is tuned to generate 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque. As standard, this BS-VI compliant motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, however, a 4-speed torque converter type automatic gearbox is on offer as well with both trim levels.