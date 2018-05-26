Mahindra TUV300 Plus Launched In India; Priced At INR 9.69 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of the new TUV300 Plus in India at INR 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Although the product has just been launched officially in India, deliveries of the new TUV300 Plus had begun back in December 2017.

When the deliveries of the TUV300 Plus commenced late last year, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted, “We’re seeding a few vehicles in the market before the launch next year. Don’t worry, I am in the queue as well. I can’t wait to start using this beast.”

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus, which essentially is the bigger, more spacious version of the TUV300 gets three rows of seats and can be had in a variety of seating arrangements with as many as nine seats for the lower spec variants. The standard TUV300 is a sub-4 meter vehicle while the TUV300 Plus is 4.4 meters long. TUV300 Plus also features subtle changes in the tail-lamp design and an evident increase in the overhangs owing to the additional length.

Mechanical specifications include 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine which has a peak power output of 118 hp and 280 Nm of torque.

