Project ‘KHUN’ By Zeus Customs Is A Resurrected Royal Enfield Meteor 350 With A Rough Attitude

The word ‘perfect’ in its very sense, is subjective. What would seem to be the best to you, might only be decent for others. A car or a bike is not made keeping in mind an individual’s preferences. It is made for the general public and thus it wouldn’t necessarily be perfect for everyone. But perfection is always attainable. That is where personalization or customization steps in. While for some people only a few changes and fitments can do the trick, others wish for something completely unseen.

Project KHUN by Zeus Customs is one such bike, that has taken the legacy of Royal Enfield forward as it is built around a Meteor 350.

delving into the details

It is a unique representation of a brat-style motorcycle. With the soul of a Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the bike was ripped to its bones and then remodelled. The bike carries a very minimalistic yet cool retro-sport look. The bike gets fat front and rear tires with chrome spoke rims to enhance the old-school look.

To combine this with the large brake discs both upfront and at the rear, one just cannot dislike the look of this bike. The retro look is carried forward by the 6” yellow lamp headlight. The lowered handlebars and the shorter shocks give the bike an extremely firm look. The minimal theme can also be seen at the end of handlebar where turn indicators are neatly integrated.

At the back, the bike is slimed for rear-end stability and the taillight is practically only a dot. The golden color of the chain pops out because of the dark grey color scheme of the bike and the tan seat.

The matte black naked engine adds a certain level of robustness to the look, as does the exhaust pipe which looks like the tusk of an elephant. Even the instrument cluster has a black background and adds elegance to the overall look. Because of the long tank and foot pegs moved back a little, the bike has a forward-leaning sitting position contributing to a sportier feel while riding.

Zeus Customs is famous for ripping bikes apart and then creating what they like even if that means breaking the design rules set by today’s market. But who cares about the rules, when a bike looks this cool, right?