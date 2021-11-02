End Of The Road For A Legend: Mahindra Pulls The Plug On The XUV500
Mahindra XUV700 is now the Flagship SUV from Mahindra, but before the XUV700 was launched there was another SUV that started it all, the Mahindra XUV500. XUV500 had a successful outing since its introduction in 2011. Mahindra has confirmed via their social media post the current generation XUV500 will be discontinued. The decade-long stint of XUV500 has come to an end after the launch of its successor XUV 700.
A look back at its journey
The XUV500 got so popular in such a way that Mahindra initially had to halt bookings for a while and rely on a lottery system for deliveries. The XUV500 was the first Mahindra car to be built on a new Monocoque architecture instead of the traditional body-on-frame platform and get a front-wheel drive.
XUV500 at the time was offered with a 155PS 2.2-litre diesel and a 141PS 2.2-litre petrol engine, each paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. However, only the diesel variant had an optional 6-speed manual and an AWD. XUV500 at the time offered features like a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a single pane sunroof and cruise control. Taking care of passenger safety were six airbags, an electronic stability program and rear parking sensors.
The XUV500 got two facelifts, a major one in 2015 and again in 2018. Back in 2015, Mahindra had made extensive changes to the exterior designs. As a result, the front featured a new Chrome grill projector headlamps with LED. Moreover, the fog lamps got a Chrome bezel.
The latter treatment is similar to the ones seen in the new Scorpio. The hood got creases that gave it a muscular look while the side profile of the vehicle displayed the new 17-inch alloy wheels concluding the updates. Windows now got Chrome Linux for more luxurious appeal. An update in 2018 included logo projection lamps, push start-stop button, keyless entry and rain-sensing wiper. SUV also featured a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, fully automatic climate control, Steering Wheel with tilt and Telescopic function electrical operable.
The XUV500 was available in seven different versions: models like W5, W7, W7 AT, W9, W9 AT, W11 opt and W11 opt AT. At the time of discontinuation, XUV500 was priced at Rs 15.56 Lakhs to 20.07 Lakhs [ex-showroom].