Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Launched In India At INR 1.6 Crore

First introduced in 2009, the Porsche Panamera was launched as the maker’s first four-door luxury saloon. Nearly a decade later, Porsche’s sports car in the disguise of a luxury saloon is celebrating 10 years of its existence with a special edition.

Featuring four doors, four seats, a unique silhouette and performance figures of a two-seater sports car, Porsche India has released the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition. The special model features particularly extensive standard equipment for further enhanced comfort and performance at no extra costs. It has also been enhanced with special design highlights, exclusively available for this anniversary edition. The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition model is now available in India at a basic retail price starting at INR 1,60,46,000 (Ex-showroom).

This new introduction features satin-gloss white gold metallic 21” Panamera Sport Design wheels accentuated by White Gold Metallic “Panamera10” logos on the front doors. The same logo welcomes occupants as they step in with an inlay on the door entry guards as well as on the front passenger trim panel. Black partial leather is used throughout the interior, complemented by decorative stitching in White Gold to create a high-quality impression inside.

Aside from the signature elements, the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition includes a host of additional comfort and safety features, such as LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist, including a reversing camera. Additionally, a panoramic sun roof, 14-way comfort seats with the Porsche crest on the head restraints, soft-close doors, digital radio and a BOSE Surround Sound system are also included as standard equipment.

The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition also features adaptive three-chamber air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus as standard. The all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 is powered by a 2.9-litre, Biturbo V6-engine developing 330 PS. The model accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 262 km/h.

Commenting on this new introduction, Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India said, “With more than 250,000 Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, our luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade. The new Panamera 4 10 Years Edition represents this remarkable achievement. In a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven, it’s rewarding for me to see the Panamera remains as the only prestige saloon in our market which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers. It’s a true sports car for the drive to the office and fun on the track.”