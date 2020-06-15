Royal Enfield Introduces Apparel And Riding Gear For Women In India

Royal Enfield motorcycles are just as popular with women, as they are with men. Besides motorcycles, the bikemaker has also been in the business of apparel and riding gear for quite some time now. However, the range was only reserved for men, until now.

RE has announced the launch of its first-ever apparel and riding gear range, exclusively for women in India. Available online and at select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, this first collection is anchored by a clutch of riding jackets, trousers, gloves & helmets with a complement of t-shirts, shirts and jeans. The value for money apparel range priced from INR 700 to INR 14000, has been crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of the company’s female customer and the varied weather conditions across the country.

The riding jackets were crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of consumers and the weather. There’s a summer mesh suit and a three-layer all-weather riding suit (both available as separates). The highlight though is a coated cotton jacket with leather details. In addition, there are a few classic leather jackets with facilities for armours to be inserted and enhance the motorcycling experience. An assortment of leather gloves completes the offering.

The range includes:

Cotton Riding Jackets priced at INR 5800

Summer Mesh riding jacket priced at INR 7000

Riding three layer; all-weather riding jacket priced at INR 14000

Summer Mesh riding trouser priced at INR 6500

All-weather riding trouser at INR 9500

Summer riding gloves at INR 2500

Leather riding gloves at 3300

Full face helmets at INR 3700

Open face helmets at INR 2700

Lifestyle leather jackets at INR 9900-10900

T-shirts priced at INR 700-1100

Shirts priced at INR 2300-2500

Shorts priced at INR 1500-1600

Bottoms (Jeans/trousers) priced at INR 2400-2600

Taking inspiration from the ‘motorcycling way of life’, the clothing range has been designed to be aspirational yet accessible and support women in their pursuits of exploration. Speaking about the newly launched lifestyle apparel range for women, Mr Puneet Sood, Head– Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life, and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles and encompasses our range of apparel and riding gear too. Therefore it was a natural step for us to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, designed to be aspirational yet accessible, to support them in their pursuits of exploration. Our Protective and Lifestyle Apparel stands for Safety, Comfort and Style, something that we have incorporated in this range as well. We are happy to launch our range of women’s riding gear and apparel and aim at enhancing the motorcycling experience for women riders.”