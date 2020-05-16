Porsche Fans, Buckle Up! Two New 911 Models To Be Revealed Virtually

Leading automobile manufacturers are deploying new measures to launch and showcase their new products, now that conventional press launches are off the table due to the ongoing health crisis. We might be missing the excitement of a newly-launched vehicle and the overall enthusiasm of automotive journalists assembled under one roof, but we have to make do with virtual launches for now. Porsche too is forging a new path in product communication. For the first time, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer will be unveiling two new 911 models to a global audience on its own web TV channel on 18th May.

Which 911 models could be revealed?

On www.911-magazin.porsche.de, three successive episodes will give viewers a comprehensive insight into design features, technical innovations and the historical background. In response to the ban on events in many countries due to the current situation, Porsche will be presenting its new models to journalists and fans in a virtual format for the first time. The model which is almost confirmed for the reveal is the latest 992 generation Porsche 911’s top convertible model, the 911 Targa.

It can be seen in the teaser videos released by Porsche and was scheduled to make its global debut at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show. Needless to say, the event got cancelled but then Porsche decided to showcase the car at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. But then again, it was cancelled. As if we needed any more reasons to hate the global pandemic.

The 911 Targa is expected to maintain its traditional design but will experience some changes, marking that it is a new model. It is likely to be powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with two settings: 385 horsepower and 450 Nm; and 450 hp and 530 Nm. Both will be mated to an eight-speed PDK automatic transmission.

The other model which could be revealed in the global premiere is the race-bred GT3 which was spied doing the rounds at Nurburgring. The two new 911s, whatever they are, will be revealed over the course of three episodes. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718 will explain the car’s new features along with Porsche Brand Ambassadors, tennis star Maria Sharapova and racing driver Jorg Bergmeister.