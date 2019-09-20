Polarity Unveils Its Smart Bike Range, Prices Start From INR 38,000

Today, Pune-based startup, Polarity finally launched their most-awaited all-electric range of smart bikes in Mumbai. These bikes are available in two different segments, the ‘S’ Sport series and ‘E’ Executive series and will be the first-of-their-kind road-legal EVs, as they are also equipped with pedals for extra assistance. The bikes are fitted with a single seat and a simple front and rear suspension set-up. The pre-bookings will begin soon and the bikes will be available to book at a refundable deposit of INR 1,001, while the deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2020.

The prices for the most affordable bike in the range starts at INR 38,000 (ex-showroom, India), while the top-of-the-line model will retail for INR 1,10,000 (ex-showroom, India). These 6 bikes have been divided into 2 segments, namely, the ‘S’ Sport series, that gets 3 bikes: the S1K, S2K and the S3K, while the ‘E’ Executive variant also gets 3 bikes: the E1K, E2K and the E3K. Once the sales begin, there will be over 36 variations available for the entire range, which is almost 6 variants for each bike in the range. Each segment gets 3 different battery packs, which means the most affordable model in both the segments gets a 40V Lithium-ion battery, while the mid-model gets a 50V battery and the top and most expensive model gets the 80V battery.

In terms of power and performance, all the bikes will provide a range of more than 80+ kms on a full charge but will be powered by different motors. The bikes will be available in 3 options each segment. The low-speed models will be getting a 1KW motor which provides a top speed of about 45 kmph, the mid-models will be getting a 2KW motor which is powerful enough to propel the bike to a top speed of 70 kmph, while the high-speed model in the ‘S’ Sports series will be getting a 3KW motor, providing a top speed of 100 kmph and the high-speed model in the ‘E’ Executive series will be getting a 2.5KW motor capable of providing a top speed of 80 kmph. All the 2-wheelers in Polarity’s range of smart bikes will be getting a 3-year battery warranty as standard, while the smart features such as GPS and Bluetooth connectivity will be available only in the high-speed top-end models.