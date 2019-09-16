Polarity Smartbikes’ Teaser Reveals A Fun Electric Two-Wheeler Which Can Hit 100 Km/h

Pune-based Polarity Smartbikes are about to launch six new, all-electric smartbikes in Mumbai on the 20th of September, 2019. These will be the first-of-their-kind road-legal EVs with pedal assistance, fitted with a single seat and front and rear suspension. Pedal assistance? Remember mopeds? The ones which also came fitted with pedals in addition to their tiny petrol-powered motors? The difference here is that this will be a modern take on that form of two-wheelers and the petrol-powered motor will be replaced with an electric unit.

A new teaser reveals that one or some of their bikes will come fitted with front LED headlights, a front disc brake, on-off road rubber, and a fully-digital instrument console which will be able to sync with health and fitness apps. Why would it do that? Because to curb anxiety, these bikes can also double up as a bicycle if you run out of battery, or simply wish to work up those thigh muscles. In addition, the bikes will offer GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, will be compact enough to be accommodated in an elevator, and the makers suggest these can be taken off the road for a fun session too!

Polarity will be introducing six Smart Bikes that have been in the making since 2017. The six bikes are categorized into two groups – Sport and Executive, where the S1K, S2K, and S3K belong to he former, while the E1K, E2K and E3K sit in the latter category. The Polarity S3K and E3K Smart Bikes are capable of achieving top speeds of 100 km/h. All bikes have a minimum range of 80 km and are not reliant on charging infrastructure due to their pedal-assistance feature. All bikes come fitted with lithium-ion batteries and electric hub motors ranging from 1-3 kW.

The compact design of Polarity Bikes will allow riders to enter service elevators of apartment buildings and park them inside their homes. Mounted on a custom Polarity stand, it can be used as an exercise tool as well. These bikes will be available for pre-booking on their website at a refundable booking amount of Rs.1,001, once unveiled.