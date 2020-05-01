Polaris India Appoints New Country Manager

Polaris India Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Inc., announced today a change of management for its commercial business in India. After almost 10 years, Mr Pankaj Dubey has moved on to pursue other career opportunities and replacing him is Mr Lalit Sharma, who is currently heading Product, Parts Garments & Accessories. He has been appointed as Country Manager Polaris India, effective 20th April 2020.

Mr Lalit Sharma joined Polaris India in July 2011 and as an experienced product management professional and brings 16 years of industry experience with him. Commenting on the announcement Mr René Basei, Vice President, Polaris EIMEA said; “I could not be more excited to see the business thrive under Mr Sharma’s direction despite current challenges in the economy and market place.”

Mr Lalit Sharma brings significant experience from the automotive industry with competencies in Cross-functional team leadership, aftersales and supply chain management. In addition to his current responsibilities, he will also be responsible for all commercial and operational activities as the Country Manager for Polaris India. Commenting on his new role, Mr Lalit Sharma said; “I firmly believe that the experience I have gained while working with Polaris India will help me to take things forward in my new role as Country Manager. My primary focus will be to build the strategies that will help Polaris India to overcome the current situation in a sustainable and profitable manner with delight for all our stakeholders in addition to customers.”

Mr Sharma replaces Mr Pankaj Dubey who was the Country Head and Managing Director at Polaris India Pvt. Limited. He was the first employee of the organization and an industry veteran. He also spearheaded the launch of Polaris ATVs, snow scooters and also played a vital role in bringing the Indian Motorcycle brand in our country. He was very indulgent in all the matters concerning Indian Motorcycle and Polaris brand in India. Prior to that, he was the National Sales Head at Yamaha Motor India and played an important role in the introduction of the Yamaha R15, FZ, SZ, Fazer, R1, FZ1, etc during his tenure. He also worked with Hero Motors and LML before joining Polaris Industries in India. He is also a renowned TedX speaker and has delivered many memorable speeches at institutes like FMS Delhi and IIM Kashipur.