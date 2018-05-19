PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Zoji-la Tunnel Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Zoji-la Tunnel Project during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Upon completion, the INR 6,809 crore, 14.15 kms Zoji-la tunnel will be Asia’s longest and would cut down the 3.5 hours drive time through the mountainous Zoji-la to just 15 minutes. The tunnel is expected to be completed in five years. Situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet, the Zojila pass remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall.

The new Zoji-la Tunnel is aimed to provide a year long connectivity between Kashmir to Ladakh. The construction of this tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh and would lead to all-round economic and socio-cultural integration of these regions, said the Prime Minister.

He also added that the Zojila tunnel will be a modern day marvel. All the carbon dioxide from the tunnel would be removed from the tunnel through a tower, seven times higher than the Qutub Minar.

Speaking about the project, Modi said, “Jammu and Kashmir is going to get development projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. These projects will have a positive impact on the people of the state. Today projects worth Rs 25,000 crore will either be dedicated to the nation or the foundation stone will be laid. This shows that New Delhi is completely dedicated to all-round development of state.”

Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari added that 90 per cent of employment would be provided to local youths in the construction of the tunnel.

With inputs from PTI