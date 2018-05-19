HJC RPHA 11 Deadpool Helmet Revealed; Andrea ‘The Maniac Joe’ Iannone Wears One At French GP

The Marvel-HJC Helmets are always attention worthy. We’ve already seen Iron Man and Spider-Man graphics on the RPHA 70 ST And CS-3 helmets respectively. In latest news, HJC is back with the most bad-ass, not-your-average superhero, Deadpool graphics on the RPHA 11. This graphic is one of two new licensed designs that will debut at the HJC Helmets GP de France.

The RPHA 11 Deadpool is the second Deadpool graphic from HJC Helmets. The first Deadpool graphic on a HJC helmet was seen on the IS-17.

The HJC graphic replicates Deadpool’s classic, comic super-suit with textured red design and a matte finish. This new graphic is featured on the RPHA 11 model, HJC’s premium sport helmet. The RPHA 11 is constructed of PIM+ materials for an ultra-lightweight shell with superior shock-resistance. Each helmet in the RPHA 11 series comes equipped with an extra smoke shield, Pinlock insert, chin curtain and breath box, as well as 5-year warranty.

If you’ve been watching the free-practice and the qualifiers of the HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France, you would’ve already seen Factory Team SUZUKI ECSTAR rider Andrea ‘The Maniac Joe’ Iannone wearing one on his MotoGP motorcycle. The Italian racer’s helmet is designed specifically for racing at a professional level, and is based on the RPHA 11.

HJC Helmets announced Andrea lannone as a sponsored rider in the 2018 and 2019 MotoGP race seasons.