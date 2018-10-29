Play James Bond in Your Own Life, Aston Martin Vantage Launched at INR 2.86 Crore

James Bond and Aston Martin go together like olives and Martini (shaken not stirred), the English brand recently launched their entry-level sports car, the Vantage in India. Priced at INR 2.86 Crore, this car is Aston Martin’s cheapest offering in the Indian market space. Powering this sports car is a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 generating a little bit over 500 horsepower and 685 Nm of torque. The new Vantage follows a lineage of more than 60 years and is built to stay up to the reputation the car is known for. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which propels the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of a little more than 310 kmph. The engine is mounted way back towards the cabin to give the car a low centre of gravity and a 50:50 weight distribution.

“The new Vantage is the second of the seven new models in seven years under our Second Century Plan,” explained Ms Nancy Chen, Head of Sales Operations for Aston Martin, South and Southeast Asia, during the launch. “It (Second Century Plan) is a bold plan, and it is working. We have made a strong start with the DB11, taking Aston Martin back into profit. The new Vantage will build on this success, and take the company to greater heights.”

Mr Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Aston Martin New Delhi (Select Cars Pvt. Ltd.) and the partner for Aston Martin in India said, “We are thrilled to bring Aston Martin Vantage to New Delhi today. This car stands unmatched both in its experience and its performance. The innovative technology, powerful engine, British craftsmanship and purposeful design lend Vantage a strong character while making an impactful statement on the race track as well as on the road. Vantage offers the most immersive driving experience and will strike a strong chord with consumers.” The new Vantage will be available for viewing in the showroom at Delhi and Mumbai.