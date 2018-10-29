Enjoy Infinite Headroom in the All-New C-Class Cabriolet from Mercedes Benz

Cabriolets or soft top convertibles are rarely seen on the Indian roads. Ours is a country filled with dust and the weather conditions too are not favourable for an open top car. Despite that, there is a small number of enthusiasts like us who want to experience the joy of open-top motoring. Although we may be a minority, we see a few car manufacturers offer us such cars to keep us happy. Joining this niche market space is Mercedes Benz with their all-new C-Class Cabriolet, the C 300. The launch comes right after the success of the all-new C-Class sedan which was launched not too long back.

A new addition in the dream car portfolio of Mercedes Benz, this Cabriolet is powered by an all-new M 264 BS VI petrol engine. The engine is tuned to produce a peak power of 258 hp and peak torque of 370 Nm. It will hit the ton from a standstill in 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. The car comes with multibeam LED headlights, 10.25-inch screen, new generation telematics, NTG 5.5, 64 colour ambient lighting and high-quality open-pore walnut wood trim as standard. A unique Aircap system is also fitted in the cabriolet to keep the airflow in the cabin as low as possible and also help with the aerodynamics of the car. The cabriolet will be offered in new colours as well – Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey and a special Designo Selenite Grey Magno. The price of this Cabriolet starts at INR 65.25 L ex-showroom, all India.

Also Read: VIDEO: Audi Gives a Farewell to Mercedes Benz in the DTM Race Series

Mr Michael Jopp, Vice President, Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz India said, “Following the successful launch of the new C-Class, we are glad to introduce the stylish and suave new C-Class Cabriolet, which further extends the C-Class range with open top motoring. The new C-Class Cabriolet truly redefines open top motoring for those ardent enthusiasts who seek driving performance all year round. We are certain that the new C-Class Cabriolet will offer enhanced luxury and comfort to our customers and will continue to delight them. This fascinating cabriolet is aimed at the young target audience who enjoy driving an open-top luxury car.”