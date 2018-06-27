New Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Revealed: All Details, Tech Specs, Images And Video
Aston Martin has revealed the new DBS Superleggera. The DBS Superleggera pays homage to the historic super lightweight construction technology of the famous Italian coachbuilder. The new DBS Superleggera is clad using sculpted carbon fibre body panels and packs muscular, highly individual styling. The muscular looks are matched by performance courtesy of Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12.
The DBS Superleggera replaces the Vanquish S as the British marque’s new Super GT flagship. The 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine is tuned to deliver 725PS of power at 6500rpm and 900Nm of torque from 1800-5000rpm, which propel the Super GT to a claimed top speed of 211mph. The 0-62mph speed is achieved in just 3.4 seconds while 0-100mph takes 6.4 seconds. The in-gear acceleration of 50-100mph in fourth gear is achieved in a 4.2 seconds.
Power is transferred to the rear wheels via a new rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The transmission features a mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring. Detailed tuning of the V12 together with a new exhaust strategy with active valves and quad tail pipes ensures DBS Superleggera has a commanding and powerful sound character.
The DBS Superleggera benefits from the innovative aerodynamic concepts first seen on the DB11 and then takes things further with an F1-inspired double-diffuser. DBS Superleggera generates 180kg of downforce at VMAX: the highest figure ever for a series production Aston Martin. The new Super GT is built around the latest generation lightweight bonded aluminium structure which was first seen on the DB11, with forged double wishbones at the front and a multi-link system at the rear. Both the powertrain and chassis have a choice of three dynamic modes – GT, Sport and Sport Plus.
The standard equipment on the DBS Superleggera include keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera with Parking Distance Display and Park Assist. Supple, aromatic leather and Alcantara upholstery also come as standard, as do the Sports Plus performance seats and steering wheel. Check out the list of standard and optional equipment along with the all the specifications below:
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Specification
BODY
- Two-door body style with 2+2 seating
- Extruded bonded aluminium body structure with composite panels
- LED high and low beam headlamps with integrated direction indicator, daytime running lights, position lamp, lock/unlock graphic theatre
- Signature LED tail lamp with stop tail and dynamic indicator functions
- Clamshell bonnet
- Side louvre
- Aeroblade ll
ENGINE
- All-alloy quad overhead cam, 48-valve 5.2-litre bi-turbo, V12 with stop/start cylinder deactivation
- Water-to-air Charge Cooling
- Front mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive
- Fully catalysed stainless-steel exhaust system with cross pipes
- Compression ratio 9.3:1
- Dual Variable Camshaft Timing
- Knock-sensing
- Fully CNC machined combustion chambers
- Electrically controlled exhaust
- Maximum power: 715bhp/725PS @ 6500rpm
- Maximum torque: 900Nm/663lb ft @ 1800-5000rpm
- Acceleration: 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 3.4 seconds
- Maximum speed: 211mph
FUEL ECONOMY
- Combined MPG: 22.9*
- Combined l/100km: 12.28*
- CO2: 285g/km*
*Estimated figures
TRANSMISSION
- Rear mid-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic transmission
- Alloy torque tube with Carbon Fibre propeller shaft
- Final drive ratio: 2.93:1
STEERING
- Electric power assisted steering rack with 13.09:1 steering ratio
- Speed-dependent rack and pinion power-assisted steering, 2.4 turns lock-to-lock
SUSPENSION
- Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive damping
- Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive damping
- Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology modes GT, Sport and Sport Plus
WHEELS AND TYRES
- 21” Forged Y spoke wheel – silver
- Front 21” Pirelli P Zero 265/35/21
- Rear 21” Pirelli P Zero 305/30/21
BRAKES
- Front ventilated carbon ceramic brake discs 410mm diameter
- Rear ventilated carbon ceramic brake discs 360mm diameter
- Electric park brake
- Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
- Traction Control (TC)
- Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
- Positive Torque Control (PTC)
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring (DTV)
DIMENSIONS
- Length: 4712mm
- Width: 2146mm (including door mirrors)
- Rear width: 1968mm (excluding door mirrors)
- Front width: 1942mm (excluding door mirrors)
- Height: 1280mm
- Wheelbase: 2805mm
- Front overhang: 915mm
- Rear overhang: 995mm
- Ground clearance: 120mm (excluding air dam)
- Ground clearance: 90mm (including air dam)
- Front track: 1665mm
- Rear track: 1645mm
- Angle of approach: 5 degrees
- Angle of departure: 13 degrees
- Turning circle: 4m
MASS
- Dry weight from: 1693kg
- Weight distribution: 51:49
STANDARD SPECIFICATION
- Primary exterior paint colour
- 2×2 Carbon Fibre gloss exterior body pack
- Quad exhaust with Matte Black finisher
- Red tail lamps
- Black front grille
- Matte Black window surround finisher
- Black under bonnet cross brace
- Gloss Black side louvre
- Black bonnet mesh
- Exterior body coloured mirror caps
- Exterior body coloured roof
- Exterior body coloured roof strake
- 21” Forged “Y” spoke wheels – silver
- Dark Anodised brake calipers
- Enamel wing badges
- Sports Plus seats
- Caithness leather and Alcantara environment
- Obsidian Black leather sports steering wheel
- Headrest detailing – DBS embroidered logo
- Carpet cabin
- Dark Chrome interior jewellery
- Piano Black trim inlay
- Automatic temperature control
- Keyless entry
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Alarm and immobiliser
- Memory and heated seats
- Heated rear screen
- Side mirror tilt down on reverse
- Parking distance display and parking assist
- Floor mats
IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT
- Aston Martin premium audio system
- Touch pad
- LCD screen
- iPod and iPhone integration and USB playback
- DAB and AM/FM radio
- Bluetooth audio and streaming
- Integrated Satellite Navigation System
- 360-degree camera
OPTIONAL FEATURES
EXTERIOR
- Contemporary or Special Aston Martin exterior paint
- Exterior body pack finishes – 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black
- Roof panel finishes – Gloss Black painted, 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black
- Roof strake finishes – Gloss Black painted, 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black
- Full titanium exhaust
- Side louvres – 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black
- Bonnet louvres – 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black
- Mirror caps – Gloss Black painted, 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black2
- 21” Forged Y-spoke wheel – Gloss Black Diamond Turned
- 21” Forged Y-spoke wheel – Satin Black and Gloss Black
- 21” Forged Y-spoke wheel – Satin Black and Satin Bronze
- 21” Forged twin spoke wheel – Gloss Black
- 21” Forged twin spoke wheel – Satin Black
- Alternative brake caliper colours – Black, Red, Grey, Yellow
INTERIOR
- Full leather interior
- Caithness or Balmoral leather
- Contrast welt
- Colour keyed boot carpet
- Carbon Fibre steering wheel
- Embroidered headrest – Aston Martin wings
- Embossed headrest – DBS logo or Aston Martin wings
- Placed or Geode perforation
- Triaxel or Geode quilting
- Option trim inlays – Dyed Open Pore Tamo Ash, 2×2 Twill Carbon Fibre Satin, Satin Chopped Carbon Fibre
- Optional seat back veneers – Piano Black, Dyed Open Pore Tamo Ash, 2×2 Carbon Fibre Satin, Satin Chopped Carbon Fibre
- Option interior jewellery – Satin Silver, Dark Chrome with 2×2 Twill Satin Carbon Fibre interior pack
- Optional seat belt colours – Flint, Champagne, Spicy Red, Mocha, Graphite
- Deep pile floor mats
FUNCTIONAL
- Aston Martin tracking
- Garage door opener
- Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system
- Ventilated seats
Read the finer details through the official press release below:
Check out more images of the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera below: