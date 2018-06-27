New Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Revealed: All Details, Tech Specs, Images And Video

Aston Martin has revealed the new DBS Superleggera. The DBS Superleggera pays homage to the historic super lightweight construction technology of the famous Italian coachbuilder. The new DBS Superleggera is clad using sculpted carbon fibre body panels and packs muscular, highly individual styling. The muscular looks are matched by performance courtesy of Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12.

The DBS Superleggera replaces the Vanquish S as the British marque’s new Super GT flagship. The 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine is tuned to deliver 725PS of power at 6500rpm and 900Nm of torque from 1800-5000rpm, which propel the Super GT to a claimed top speed of 211mph. The 0-62mph speed is achieved in just 3.4 seconds while 0-100mph takes 6.4 seconds. The in-gear acceleration of 50-100mph in fourth gear is achieved in a 4.2 seconds.

Power is transferred to the rear wheels via a new rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The transmission features a mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring. Detailed tuning of the V12 together with a new exhaust strategy with active valves and quad tail pipes ensures DBS Superleggera has a commanding and powerful sound character.

The DBS Superleggera benefits from the innovative aerodynamic concepts first seen on the DB11 and then takes things further with an F1-inspired double-diffuser. DBS Superleggera generates 180kg of downforce at VMAX: the highest figure ever for a series production Aston Martin. The new Super GT is built around the latest generation lightweight bonded aluminium structure which was first seen on the DB11, with forged double wishbones at the front and a multi-link system at the rear. Both the powertrain and chassis have a choice of three dynamic modes – GT, Sport and Sport Plus.

The standard equipment on the DBS Superleggera include keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera with Parking Distance Display and Park Assist. Supple, aromatic leather and Alcantara upholstery also come as standard, as do the Sports Plus performance seats and steering wheel. Check out the list of standard and optional equipment along with the all the specifications below:

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Specification

BODY

Two-door body style with 2+2 seating

Extruded bonded aluminium body structure with composite panels

LED high and low beam headlamps with integrated direction indicator, daytime running lights, position lamp, lock/unlock graphic theatre

Signature LED tail lamp with stop tail and dynamic indicator functions

Clamshell bonnet

Side louvre

Aeroblade ll

ENGINE

All-alloy quad overhead cam, 48-valve 5.2-litre bi-turbo, V12 with stop/start cylinder deactivation

Water-to-air Charge Cooling

Front mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive

Fully catalysed stainless-steel exhaust system with cross pipes

Compression ratio 9.3:1

Dual Variable Camshaft Timing

Knock-sensing

Fully CNC machined combustion chambers

Electrically controlled exhaust

Maximum power: 715bhp/725PS @ 6500rpm

Maximum torque: 900Nm/663lb ft @ 1800-5000rpm

Acceleration: 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 3.4 seconds

Maximum speed: 211mph

FUEL ECONOMY

Combined MPG: 22.9*

Combined l/100km: 12.28*

CO2: 285g/km*

*Estimated figures

TRANSMISSION

Rear mid-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic transmission

Alloy torque tube with Carbon Fibre propeller shaft

Final drive ratio: 2.93:1

STEERING

Electric power assisted steering rack with 13.09:1 steering ratio

Speed-dependent rack and pinion power-assisted steering, 2.4 turns lock-to-lock

SUSPENSION

Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive damping

Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive damping

Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology modes GT, Sport and Sport Plus

WHEELS AND TYRES

21” Forged Y spoke wheel – silver

Front 21” Pirelli P Zero 265/35/21

Rear 21” Pirelli P Zero 305/30/21

BRAKES

Front ventilated carbon ceramic brake discs 410mm diameter

Rear ventilated carbon ceramic brake discs 360mm diameter

Electric park brake

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Traction Control (TC)

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Positive Torque Control (PTC)

Dynamic Torque Vectoring (DTV)

DIMENSIONS

Length: 4712mm

Width: 2146mm (including door mirrors)

Rear width: 1968mm (excluding door mirrors)

Front width: 1942mm (excluding door mirrors)

Height: 1280mm

Wheelbase: 2805mm

Front overhang: 915mm

Rear overhang: 995mm

Ground clearance: 120mm (excluding air dam)

Ground clearance: 90mm (including air dam)

Front track: 1665mm

Rear track: 1645mm

Angle of approach: 5 degrees

Angle of departure: 13 degrees

Turning circle: 4m

MASS

Dry weight from: 1693kg

Weight distribution: 51:49

STANDARD SPECIFICATION

Primary exterior paint colour

2×2 Carbon Fibre gloss exterior body pack

Quad exhaust with Matte Black finisher

Red tail lamps

Black front grille

Matte Black window surround finisher

Black under bonnet cross brace

Gloss Black side louvre

Black bonnet mesh

Exterior body coloured mirror caps

Exterior body coloured roof

Exterior body coloured roof strake

21” Forged “Y” spoke wheels – silver

Dark Anodised brake calipers

Enamel wing badges

Sports Plus seats

Caithness leather and Alcantara environment

Obsidian Black leather sports steering wheel

Headrest detailing – DBS embroidered logo

Carpet cabin

Dark Chrome interior jewellery

Piano Black trim inlay

Automatic temperature control

Keyless entry

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Alarm and immobiliser

Memory and heated seats

Heated rear screen

Side mirror tilt down on reverse

Parking distance display and parking assist

Floor mats

IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT

Aston Martin premium audio system

Touch pad

LCD screen

iPod and iPhone integration and USB playback

DAB and AM/FM radio

Bluetooth audio and streaming

Integrated Satellite Navigation System

360-degree camera

OPTIONAL FEATURES

EXTERIOR

Contemporary or Special Aston Martin exterior paint

Exterior body pack finishes – 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black

Roof panel finishes – Gloss Black painted, 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black

Roof strake finishes – Gloss Black painted, 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black

Full titanium exhaust

Side louvres – 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black

Bonnet louvres – 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black

Mirror caps – Gloss Black painted, 2×2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre, 2×2 Gloss Carbon Fibre Tinted Black2

21” Forged Y-spoke wheel – Gloss Black Diamond Turned

21” Forged Y-spoke wheel – Satin Black and Gloss Black

21” Forged Y-spoke wheel – Satin Black and Satin Bronze

21” Forged twin spoke wheel – Gloss Black

21” Forged twin spoke wheel – Satin Black

Alternative brake caliper colours – Black, Red, Grey, Yellow

INTERIOR

Full leather interior

Caithness or Balmoral leather

Contrast welt

Colour keyed boot carpet

Carbon Fibre steering wheel

Embroidered headrest – Aston Martin wings

Embossed headrest – DBS logo or Aston Martin wings

Placed or Geode perforation

Triaxel or Geode quilting

Option trim inlays – Dyed Open Pore Tamo Ash, 2×2 Twill Carbon Fibre Satin, Satin Chopped Carbon Fibre

Optional seat back veneers – Piano Black, Dyed Open Pore Tamo Ash, 2×2 Carbon Fibre Satin, Satin Chopped Carbon Fibre

Option interior jewellery – Satin Silver, Dark Chrome with 2×2 Twill Satin Carbon Fibre interior pack

Optional seat belt colours – Flint, Champagne, Spicy Red, Mocha, Graphite

Deep pile floor mats

FUNCTIONAL

Aston Martin tracking

Garage door opener

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system

Ventilated seats

Read the finer details through the official press release below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Check out more images of the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera below: