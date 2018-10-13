Pininfarina Designed Gran Turismo Gets an Update, Retains the Ferrari Engine

The Maserati Gran Turismo, an Italian race-bred sports coupe, offered in two trims – the Sport and the MC has been one of the best looking models in the Maserati line up in India. Inspired by the GranTurismo concept, the car has been regarded as one of the most iconic grand tourers ever made and now the Indian market will be offered a facelift version of that car. The update gets minor changes in the outside design, which has resulted in a lower drag coefficient of 0.32 and the rear bumper also has been tweaked to carry a neat appearance and gets a twofold layout for both the Sport and MC variants.

Powering this sports car is a naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V8 engine, handcrafted at the Ferrari factory in Maranello which develops 460 hp at 7,000rpm and generates a turning force of 520 Nm at 4,750rpm. The V8 powerhouse produces a glorious engine note which would make you want to keep the car very high in the rev range at all times. Power from this engine is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed ZF Automatic Gearbox. On the inside of the car, you will find individual Poltrona Frau® leather seats with integrated headrests, which not only look good but offer great comfort. Also as standard equipment, you get a high resolution 8.4” capacitive touchscreen which offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options which send music to a Harmon-Kardon speaker system and the iconic Maserati double dial clock at the centre of the dashboard.

Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, said “For over 70 years, our quest has been to develop and refine a unique, pure expression of the GranTurismo concept. What we are going to showcase tonight is the finest example of timeless philosophy. It’s a luxurious, handcrafted grand-tourer fitted with a sophisticated race car engine, one of the last naturally aspirated engines. The restyled GranTurismo is a car for those who defy convention, those who dare to be different.” The prices for the Gran Turismo start at INR 2.25 CR (Ex-showroom).