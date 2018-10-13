Danilo Petrucci Launches New Shell Advance AX7 10W-30 Semi-Synthetic Engine Oil In India: Priced At Rs. 453/

Shell Lubricants is a very well known global manufacturer in finished lubricants, today it announced the launch of a new grade of premium, semi-synthetic engine oil under the Shell Advance AX7 range. An increasing number of automobile OEM’s are looking to improve the fuel economy of their vehicles by using appropriate low-viscosity, friction reducing engine oils. With the launch of the Shell Advance AX7 10W-30, we want to complete our portfolio by introducing a superior product which is also in line with changing market trends. It is specially formulated for new powerful engines and modern bikes, the latest addition to the Shell Advance portfolio will enable passionate consumers to experience power like never before. Priced at INR 453, the Shell Advance AX7 10W-30 will be available in packs of 1 litre and 0.9 litres across India and will come in a convenient and attractive limited-edition pack.

Talking about the critical role of the right oil in ensuring engine health, Mr Danilo Petrucci said, “There is increasing enthusiasm in the youth for riding higher cc bikes, and using the right lubricant is critical in ensuring the engine health of these. Shell’s involvement in premier class motorcycle racing has helped develop the Shell Advance lubricant range for the road. With the Advance range of engine oils, bikers globally can benefit from the cutting-edge technology developed on the track. The transfer of knowledge gained from this experience to Shell’s products is central to the Technical Partnership with Ducati, as MotoGP provides the most extreme test bed for Shell’s products. If it’s good for MotoGP, it works even better on roads.”

The product was unveiled in New Delhi by Ms Mansi Tripathy, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India and Mr Danilo Petrucci, celebrated MotoGP Rider of the Pramac Racing team. The event is a reinforcement of Shell’s technical partnership with Ducati, helping Shell meet and exceed customer expectations around the world. The partnership has been invaluable for the continued development of Shell Advance products in the most testing environments. The event witnessed participation from auto-aficionados and bikers who had the opportunity to meet and interact with one of the world’s most acclaimed Moto GP riders. Danilo spoke about his experiences in riding high-performance bikes on intensely competitive tracks and the crucial role of the right lubricant in maintaining bike engine health.

Speaking at the event, Ms Mansi Tripathy, Country Head, Shell Lubricants, India said, “The two-wheeler engine oil market in India is consistently growing at a healthy CAGR 7.2% as per a Kline & Company 2017 report. In line with this growth, we are committed to innovate using technology to not only meet the on-road challenges of bikers but also surpass their expectations. With the Shell Advance AX7 10W-30, we want to focus on providing powerful and exhilarating riding experiences to bikers.” Power bikes undergo extreme temperature, engine wear stresses and require an engine oil that provides enhanced performance and protection. The Advance AX7 10W-30 adds superior wear and high-temperature protection even in the most adverse of terrains, thus providing complete protection and enabling riders to ‘Outride Anything’.

Mr Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell Lubricants, India, said, “Indian consumers are becoming increasingly passionate about their bikes and are avid followers of global racing series such as Moto GP. By bringing a MotoGP rider to India for launching the AX7 10W-30, we are attempting to engage more closely with our consumers and offer products according to changing market dynamics and trends. Shell Advance is central to powering Ducati bikes on the track in extremely testing environments and this itself is a testament to its superior on-road performance.”