Piaggio Unveils New Ape E-City Ultra and FX Maxx

Quick Overview:
- Piaggio unveils two new electric three-wheelers: Ape E-City Ultra and FX Maxx
- Targets urban mobility and last-mile logistics with extended range and higher payload
- Competes with Mahindra Treo, Bajaj RE E-Tech, and Euler HiLoad EV
Ape Electrik gets a reboot, again
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. has launched a fresh pair of electric three-wheelers under its Ape Electrik range. The new models—Ape E-City Ultra and Ape E-City FX Maxx—aim to push the boundaries in both passenger transport and cargo haulage. With this update, the 3-wheeler pioneer seems ready to lock horns with players like Mahindra Treo, Bajaj RE E-Tech, and Euler’s HiLoad EV.
What’s new in the Ultra and FX Maxx
The FX Maxx gets a 8.4 kWh battery pack with a max output of 7.5 kW and 30 Nm of torque. The claimed range is 174 km however, Piaggio claims that the real-world range will be close to 150-155 km. The vehicle has a gradability of 18% and the top speed is capped at 49 kmph.
The Ultra being the flagship product gets a bigger 10.2 kWh battery mated to a motor that produces 9.55 kW of peak power and 40 Nm torque. The top speed is capped at 55 kmph. The Ultra has a better gradability of 28% thanks to the Climb Assist Mode. As of the range, the certified range is 236 km however, as per Piaggio, the Ultra will deliver 200-205 km of real-worl range.
Piaggio also says these EVs come with higher ground clearance and better ergonomics. Both come with 4G connectivity as well.
Loaded with promise, backed with network
A key highlight is the promise of a robust after-sales ecosystem. Piaggio claims a network of over 1,000 touchpoints and a strong financing support system for these new EVs. Both vehicles also support a mobile connectivity suite via the Piaggio Connect telematics platform, which allows fleet operators to keep track of their vehicles.
Competitor check
In a space getting crowded with Mahindra’s Treo range, Bajaj’s RE E-Tech, Euler’s HiLoad, and even YC Electric’s models, Piaggio’s move feels both strategic and necessary. The range claim and added practicality could be strong value propositions—especially in the B2B fleet and city logistics sectors.
Pricing
The flagship Ape e-City Ultra is priced at ₹3.88 lakh and the Ape e-City FX Maxx is priced at ₹3.30 lakh ex-showroom Pune.
