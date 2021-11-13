Petrol Prices Worrying You? Here Are Some Of The Most Fuel Efficient Cars That You Can Buy Today!

The term ‘Kitna Deti Hai’ is arguably one of the most asked questions by Indians when there’s a new car launch. The fuel efficiency of a car plays a huge part when someone contemplates buying a new car, more so with the current fuel prices! The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio holds the title of “the most fuel-efficient car in India”. With that being said, let’s take a look at the top 5 most fuel-efficient cars in India:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The next-gen Celerio features Maruti’s K10C 1.0-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated dualjet petrol engine which features an idle engine start/stop system. It produces 66hp and 89nm of torque. Maruti claims that the Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient car with a fuel economy of 26.68 km/l for the VXI AMT variant and 24.97 km/l for the ZXI+ Manual variant.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Besides the design changes and longer equipment list that came with last year’s Dzire facelift, one of the most important changes was the 1.2-litre K12M petrol engine was replaced with the 1.2-litre K12N unit that comes with a start-stop function. The Dzire is 7hp more powerful than before and more efficient in both, 5-speed manual (23.26kpl) and 5-speed AMT (24.12kpl).

Toyota Glanza/Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Apart from being siblings, the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno share the third spot in their mild-hybrid avatars with an ARAI-rated economy of 23.87kpl. Their powertrains comprise 90hp, 1.2-litre engines and also include an integrated starter generator and a 12V lithium-ion battery that adds in start/stop and energy recuperation functionalities, along with a (very) mild power assist.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

With the recent facelift, Maruti Suzuki Swift now shares its 90hp K12N petrol engine with idle-start stop tech and 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options with the Dzire. This powertrain option’s mileage figures are slightly lower at 23.2kpl and 23.76kpl for the manual and AMT respectively.

Renault Kwid 1.0

While the Renault Kwid comes with 54hp 0.8-litre and 68hp 1.0-litre engines, it is the latter that can go an impressive 22km on a single litre of petrol when mated to the AMT gearbox. The Kwid 1.0 manual is nearly as efficient with an ARAI mileage of 21.74kpl, while the 0.8-litre unit is rated at 20.71kpl. This makes it marginally more fuel-efficient than its cousin from Datsun, the Redigo, with which it shares its powertrain options.