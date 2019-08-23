Maruti Suzuki Announces Recall For 40,618 Units Of The 1.0-litre WagonR

The auto industry has been facing some serious headwinds. The country’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has suffered too as inventories have started piling and sales have been on a downward spiral, month-after-month. With the industry surrounded by a gloomy atmosphere, the carmaker has proactively and voluntarily undertaken a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between 15th November 2018 and 12th August 2019.

As a part of this recall, the Company will inspect 40,618 vehicles of WagonR (1 litre) for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp. Starting 24th August 2019, owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost. Alternatively, customers of suspected WagonR (1 litre) vehicles can visit the Company website marutisuzuki.com (Important Customer Info tab) and fill in the chassis number (MA3 followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

In its third generation avatar, the India-spec WagonR has joined the likes of the Swift, Baleno and Alto by becoming a BS-VI compliant car in the Maruti Stable. Available with two engine options – 1-litre 3-cylinder motor and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder motor, the latte now comes in a BS-VI compliant avatar. The 1.2-litre engine is tuned to produce 82 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of maximum torque while the former engine delivers 67 hp of peak power and 90 Nm. Both these gearboxes come mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox but an AMT is available as an option with both of them.

Apart from offering a 5-year standard warranty on all their new diesel cars, the manufacturer also launched the XL6, 6-seater MPV a couple of days ago. Available through the company’s premium NEXA outlets, the XL6 is offered with a petrol engine only, with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the new MPV start from INR 9,79,689. It is available in two variants – Zeta and Alpha, both offering the available gearbox choices.