Paul Walker’s Iconic Toyota Supra Is Up For Grabs!

The Fast And Furious franchise needs no introduction. It all kick-started back in 2001. 20 years down the line and the franchise is still making all the headlines whenever a new movie comes out. It is safe to assume that it has garnered a cult status among automobile enthusiasts. If you are one of the fanboys, we have got some crazy news for you. The iconic orange Toyota Supra that Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner drove in the first two movies is now up for grabs. It is up for an auction at the Barrett-Jackson marketplace.

More details

The winner of the auction will also get comprehensive documentation that includes a certificate of authenticity.

As is evident from the images, it is draped in Candy Orange pearl paint from a Lamborghini Diablo. It sports the iconic ‘Nuclear Gladiator’ graphics down the sides. Other visual elements include a Bomex body kit, TRD-style hood, APR aluminum rear wing, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 wheels.

It is common for film productions to use multiple identical looking units of the same vehicle during filming. The franchise is said to have used a total of eight of these A80 Supras during filming. The one being auctioned is said to be the “Stunt 1”. Barrett-Jackson states that the unit up for auction was used for “multiple interior and exterior shots during the filming of 2001’s ‘The Fast and the Furious’ and 2003’s ‘2 Fast 2 Furious,’”

Under the “Hood” is a factory 2JZ-GTE 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-6 engine, mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. Considering there were multiple cars made for the stunt sequences in the film, you will also find another example that was auctioned in 2015 with a naturally-aspirated in-line six-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual.

With no reserve price, you can place your best bets on this particular example of the F&F Toyota Supra. The sale will include extensive documentation about the car and a certificate of authenticity. Meanwhile, the latest film in the Fast franchise released internationally this month. The Fast 9 sees the action and scale get larger including a rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero. The movie is yet to its way to India, which we expect to happen once things turn for the better.