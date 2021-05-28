Maruti Suzuki XL5 Spied With Toyota Badging – What’s Cooking?

The partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has proved to be quite fruitful for the former. Toyota has dished out the Urban Cruiser and the Glanza so far, based on their Maruti Suzuki derivatives. And the word on the street is, Toyota will soon roll out a sedan based on the Ciaz and it might carry the ‘Belta’ moniker. If things weren’t interesting enough, recently surfaced spy pictures of a hatchback has spiced things up even further.

If you are updated with all things automotive, you might know that Maruti Suzuki is working on a crucial update for one of its best-selling hatchback WagonR. The same has now been spied but here’s the catch – it was spied donning Toyota badging all around.

Reports started flowing earlier that Maruti is working on a major update for the WagonR and it might retail by the name XL5. The rumoured XL5 will be a more premium version of the WagonR and is evident from the spy images, it will incorporate a lof aesthetic changes here and there to mark the generation change. We don’t know yet whether this spied vehicle will be sold with the XL5 badging or is it going to be a Toyota only affair. The tall boy stance the WagonR is renowned for has been carried over but the overall design looks definitely modern. For starters, Toyota WagonR receives a new set of bumpers, a new front grille design, LED DRL and projector headlamps. It will also be fitted with larger 15” alloys wheels. The current iteration of the WagonR rides on 14” wheels.

Is it Electric?

The front end is completely redesigned and looks rather… umm cute? The grille is almost non-existent and this has to be one of its standout design traits. The first impression you might get after seeing it up front might be that it doesn’t have an ICE powerplant under the hood.

The rumours surrounding the WagonR EV cement this possibility even further. But MRD Cars in their video state that the test mule had engine sound, thus ruling out the option of electric motor in the above test mule.

Expected powertrains

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is currently offered with a choice of 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter petrol engine options. The 1.0 liter petrol engine is rated at 67 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm while the 1.2 liter engine delivers 82 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include manual as well as AMT. The new Toyota WagonR premium offering is likely to get only the 1.2 liter K Series petrol engine.