A Stylish And Updated Dacia Duster Launched For Europe

2022 Dacia Duster has been revealed in Europe and it has caught our attention. Renault-owned Dacia has revealed the all-new facelifted Duster. And it checks all the boxes of a facelift. With new design and technology, sharing it with the new Sandero and Logan models, Dacia seems to be hitting the bullseye. We all know that the Duster is a budget compact SUV and with the facelifted model, it’s likely to get out of the budget-friendly category. Let us take a closer look at the revealed spec.

Design

The exterior is an important part of any facelift, it features the looks and new styling the company has offered. The 2022 Duster has all the features that are needed in today’s generation. Starting with the headlights, it gets a new head unit comprising of Y-shaped DRLs and LED indicators as well. An aggressive-looking front grille with chrome accents, adding to it there is a fog lamp set up too.

Coming to the rear, there are the same Y-shaped taillights followed by LED indicators. The new 16 and 17-inch wheel options offer improved aerodynamics along with efficient tires. The company states that this helps in cutting the CO2 emissions by 5.8g/km on AWD (all-wheel drive) versions.

Interior

With the facelift, the 2022 Duster gets a new 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this feature is standard. With this, there are re-designed front seats and new fabric upholstery. There will be heated front seats for the top-spec variant.

Engine

Now coming to the main crux of the vehicle, the European Duster 2022 gets a 1.3L turbocharged petrol pushing 154 bhp and 250 nm of torque. This engine gets a 6-speed DCT gearbox. There are many other options as well, depending upon the country.

Renault India

India still gets the 1st gen Duster with minor updates to the exterior. There will be no new Duster entering anytime soon. Renault is focusing on the CMF modular platform such as the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger.