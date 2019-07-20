Paper Fight: CFmoto 300 NK vs Honda CB300R vs BMW G310 R

Launched Yesterday, the CFmoto 300 NK is a new entrant in a segment that has been rising in popularity in the Indian market. The 300 cc, naked road bike is up against the likes of the Honda CB300R and the BMW G310 R motorcycles in the Indian market. At INR 2.29 Lakh, the 300NK seems to be a bargain but let us see how it stacks against its competition, on paper.

Dimensions

The 300 NK is quite a compact vehicle. However, at 150 mm, it has the least ground clearance. The BMW has the maximum ground clearance but is also quite a heavy machine compared to others. The 300 NK also happens to have the largest tank amongst the three vehicles.

CFmoto 300 NK Honda CB300 R BMW G310 R Length (mm) 1,990 2,028 2,005 Width (mm) 780 888 849 Height (mm) 1,080 1,053 1,080 Seat Height (mm) 795 799 785 Ground Clearance (mm) 150 151 165 Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) 12.5 10 11 Kerb Weight (kg) 151 147 158.5

Engine

All three motorcycles are powered by single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engines. In terms of power, the 300 NK comes neck to neck with the G310 R, however, it loses out to the latter and the Honda in terms of torque. It must be noted that the Honda CB300 R has the least cubic capacity out of these three motorcycles. Moreover, the 300 NK also comes with two different riding modes, optimising the power sent to the rear wheels.

CFmoto 300 NK Honda CB300 R BMW G310 R Capacity (cc) 292 286 313 Maximum Power 34 PS 31 PS 34 PS Maximum Torque 20.5 Nm 27 Nm 28 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

Chassis & Brakes

While the 300 NK and the G310 R are built around an advanced, tubular frame, the Honda offers a diamond type frame. However, all three motorcycles come with a USD and monoshock suspension combination. Moving to the anchorage department, the Honda may have marginally smaller disc sizes but makes up for it with a more advanced, IMU based dual channel ABS module.

CFmoto 300 NK Honda CB300 R BMW G310 R Frame type Tubular Frame Diamond Tubular spaceframe Front Suspension USD USD USD Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Front Brake 300 mm disc 296 mm disc 300 mm disc Rear Brake 245 mm disc 220 mm disc 240 mm disc ABS Dual Channel Dual channel, IMU controlled Dual Channel

Also Read: CFMoto Launches The New 300 NK Streetfighter, Priced At INR 2.29 Lakh

Price

A factor that makes it or breaks it for any product in the Indian market. Despite offering a good product, companies need to price it right in order for it to sell well in the Indian market. At INR 2.29 Lakh, the CFmoto 300 NK undercuts both its competitors.

CFmoto 300 NK Honda CB300 R BMW G310 R Price (ex, showroom) INR 2.29 Lakh INR 2.49 Lakh INR 2.99 Lakh

On paper, the CFmoto 300 NK seems to get everything right, but how well does it translate on the road. Will this new product from a not-so well known Chinese brand be popular in the country? Only time can tell. Stay tuned for a detailed review of this bike where we shall answer more of your questions.