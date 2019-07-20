Paper Fight: CFmoto 650 NK vs Kawasaki Z650

CFmoto, a renowned Chinese bike manufacturing company launched a total of four motorcycles in the Indian market yesterday. One of these offerings is the brand new 650 NK streetfighter. Powered by a 650 cc engine, this machine is a direct competitor to the go-to bike in this segment, the Kawasaki Z650. However, does the new kid on the block have what it takes to pull buyers away from the Kawasaki? Let us try to find out with this on-paper comparison of the two. Read ahead to know more.

Dimensions

The CFmoto is marginally longer and taller than the Kawasaki and offers more ground clearance as well. At 17-litres, the 650 NK will also be able to hold more fuel than the Japanese motorcycle. However, the Z650 is a lighter machine, which would translate to a better power to weight ratio.

CFmoto 650 NK Kawasaki Z650 Length (mm) 2,114 2,055 Width (mm) 757 775 Height (mm) 1,100 1,080 Seat Height (mm) 815 790 Ground Clearance (mm) 150 130 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 17 15 Kerb Weight (kg) 206 190

Engine

Both the 650 NK and the Z650 use a similar engine, 649 cc, twin cylinder units. However, the Kawasaki happens to generate much more power than the 650 NK, the torque too, is different and the difference is quite a lot, almost 10 Nm. Both the bikes use a six speed gearbox.

CFmoto 650 NK Kawasaki Z650 Engine Capacity 649 cc 649 cc Number of Cylinders 2, In-line 2, Parallel Maximum Power 60 PS 68 PS Maximum Torque 56 Nm 65.7 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed

Brakes and Chassis

The CFmoto 650 NK uses a traditional diamond type frame while the Kawasaki employs a better to ride, trellis frame. Interestingly, both the bikes use conventional telescopic shocks in the front and not upside-down forks. Along with dual channel ABS, both bikes employee a dual-disc set up in the front and a single disc at the rear.

CFmoto 650 NK Kawasaki Z650 Frame type Diamond Trellis Front Suspension Telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Front Brake 300 mm dual disc 300 mm dual disc Rear Brake 240 mm disc 220 mm disc ABS Dual Channel Dual channel

Price

Perhaps the biggest advantage the CFmoto 650 NK has is the price. At INR 3.99 Lakh, it undercuts the Kawasaki by more than INR 1.5 Lakh. This could perhaps attract many more buyers towards this new brand.

CFmoto 650 NK Kawasaki Z650 Price (ex-showroom) INR 3.99 Lakh INR 5.69 Lakh

So on paper, it seems that the 650 NK has what it takes to de-throne the Kawasaki Z650. That said, once we get the opportunity to ride the 650 NK, we shall be in a better position to let you know if the Z650 is worth the extra INR 1.69 Lakh it demands, so stay tuned for more.