Paper Fight: CFmoto 650 NK vs Kawasaki Z650
CFmoto, a renowned Chinese bike manufacturing company launched a total of four motorcycles in the Indian market yesterday. One of these offerings is the brand new 650 NK streetfighter. Powered by a 650 cc engine, this machine is a direct competitor to the go-to bike in this segment, the Kawasaki Z650. However, does the new kid on the block have what it takes to pull buyers away from the Kawasaki? Let us try to find out with this on-paper comparison of the two. Read ahead to know more.
Dimensions
The CFmoto is marginally longer and taller than the Kawasaki and offers more ground clearance as well. At 17-litres, the 650 NK will also be able to hold more fuel than the Japanese motorcycle. However, the Z650 is a lighter machine, which would translate to a better power to weight ratio.
|CFmoto 650 NK
|Kawasaki Z650
|Length (mm)
|2,114
|2,055
|Width (mm)
|757
|775
|Height (mm)
|1,100
|1,080
|Seat Height (mm)
|815
|790
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|150
|130
|Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
|17
|15
|Kerb Weight (kg)
|206
|190
Engine
Both the 650 NK and the Z650 use a similar engine, 649 cc, twin cylinder units. However, the Kawasaki happens to generate much more power than the 650 NK, the torque too, is different and the difference is quite a lot, almost 10 Nm. Both the bikes use a six speed gearbox.
|CFmoto 650 NK
|Kawasaki Z650
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|649 cc
|Number of Cylinders
|2, In-line
|2, Parallel
|Maximum Power
|60 PS
|68 PS
|Maximum Torque
|56 Nm
|65.7 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
Brakes and Chassis
The CFmoto 650 NK uses a traditional diamond type frame while the Kawasaki employs a better to ride, trellis frame. Interestingly, both the bikes use conventional telescopic shocks in the front and not upside-down forks. Along with dual channel ABS, both bikes employee a dual-disc set up in the front and a single disc at the rear.
|CFmoto 650 NK
|Kawasaki Z650
|Frame type
|Diamond
|Trellis
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Front Brake
|300 mm dual disc
|300 mm dual disc
|Rear Brake
|240 mm disc
|220 mm disc
|ABS
|Dual Channel
|Dual channel
Price
Perhaps the biggest advantage the CFmoto 650 NK has is the price. At INR 3.99 Lakh, it undercuts the Kawasaki by more than INR 1.5 Lakh. This could perhaps attract many more buyers towards this new brand.
|CFmoto 650 NK
|Kawasaki Z650
|Price (ex-showroom)
|INR 3.99 Lakh
|INR 5.69 Lakh
Also Read: Paper Fight: CFmoto 300 NK vs Honda CB300R vs BMW G310 R
So on paper, it seems that the 650 NK has what it takes to de-throne the Kawasaki Z650. That said, once we get the opportunity to ride the 650 NK, we shall be in a better position to let you know if the Z650 is worth the extra INR 1.69 Lakh it demands, so stay tuned for more.