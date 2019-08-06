Own A Ferrari? Better Keep Your Shoes Away From It

There are some cars that take you from point A to point B, but then there are some cars that showcase your journey from point A to point B. We are talking about the cars that stand in a league of their own, costing much more than your average car. These cars represent one’s journey, one’s hardships and the day they finally made themselves worthy of getting one of these. For Billionaire Philipp Plein, this moment came years ago and he has not stopped ever since. Going by his Instagram account, this man seems to own a number of exotic cars from Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari and many more. He posts many pictures of his rides on the photo-sharing network, however, there is one such photo that did not go down well with Ferrari.

Philipp Plein runs a shoe business, which helps him to be able to afford and maintain these exclusive cars. A month back, he posted a picture of one of his shoes, which were placed on his 812 Superfast grand tourer. For having that picture online, Ferrari’s advocate sent this guy a legal notice, requesting to take the picture off of his social media accounts. The letter said, “Without prejudice to Ferrari’s right to take any action, we hereby formally ask you to remove, no later than forty-eight hours from the receipt of this letter, the images above mentioned from all media, including websites and social networks.”

While one may think what is the harm in posting a picture of your car with your shoes on it. However, Ferrari claims that the billionaire is using Ferrari to promote his own shoes brand. That said, the billionaire has not yet taken the mentioned picture off and seems to have decided to take the fight back to Ferrari. Apart from encouraging others to also post a picture of their shoes on their supercars, the person also posted this picture stating his plan of action, which can be seen above. Whatever the output of this fight is, if by some glorious miracle happens and I happen to own a Ferrari, I am surely going to keep my shoes away from it.