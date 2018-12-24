India Showers Its Love On Jawa; Both New Motorcycles Sold out till September 2019

The comeback of Jawa bikes has witnessed a tremendous response. The two motorcycles they offer, the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two are now sold out till September 2019. Moving from a company with no dealerships until a month ago, to being sold out till September 2019, is a feat extremely difficult to achieve. However, Jawa has hit the right chord with bikers and managed to rekindle the love for an iconic brand with just the right machines. Both their bikes, the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two went on sale last month when the bookings were made open online. With the number of dealerships on the rise, Jawa will close the bookings from the midnight of 25th December, 2018. Then onwards new bookings will be accepted only through the dealerships, which will cross the 100 outlet mark by 15th of February, 2019.

Speaking about this unprecedented development, Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd. said, “With such a tremendous response, it is my duty to inform the customers that we are sold out till September 2019 based on the current online bookings. Authenticity and honesty have been the hallmark of the brand. With such a large booking order, Jawa believes it is only fair to announce the waiting period for those with confirmed bookings. The current waiting period for online bookings already extends till September 2019 however the deliveries will start from March 2019 as per the booking sequence.”

“The company will ensure that the journey from booking the bike to getting delivery is pleasant and worth the wait. The company promises to be transparent and clear about the waiting period. “The company will soon send out a communication directly informing every customer about their delivery timeline. We will work on ramping up our production to reduce the waiting period, but the quality is paramount for us and we request patience and understanding from Jawa fans. The wait we promise will be worth it,” adds Anupam.

Also Read: Jawa Announces Industry First Motorcycle Exchange Program; Best In Class Finance Schemes

Also Read: 160cc Bikes In India

Speaking further about the network strategy, Anupam added, “Given the continued demand for bookings, all dealerships will be open for test rides and we would encourage our buyers to come to experience the Jawas and build a relationship with us. While the dealerships will continue to take bookings for deliveries beyond September, we believe it was our responsibility to transparently set delivery expectations for bookings done at dealerships. We invite customers to walk into our showrooms for further bookings.”