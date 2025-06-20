Only 55 Units! Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition Is the Ultimate Off-Road Collectible!

Overview:
- Just 55 Units – Limited to France, marking Jimny’s 55th anniversary.
- Retro Touches – Vintage grille, Rhino spare cover, and unique decals.
- Feature-Packed – Heated seats, Bluetooth, safety tech, and 4×4 training.
- Off-Road Ready – 1.5L petrol, 5-speed manual, and AllGrip Pro 4WD.
- Farewell Edition – Marks Jimny’s near end in Europe due to emission norms.
Introduction:
The Suzuki Jimny — an icon that’s climbed mountains, crossed rivers, and captured hearts for over five decades — is now shifting into a new gear. As strict emission norms force it to retreat from most European markets, Suzuki is giving fans one last collectible to hold on to: the Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition. A tribute to its incredible legacy, this special version isn’t just another variant —it’s a rollercoaster of memories.
A Celebration with a Hint of Farewell
While Jimny lovers across Europe brace for its departure, Suzuki is offering a limited-edition throwback — but only in France. Just 55 units of this celebratory model will be produced, making it as rare as it is rugged. This isn’t just a nod to the past; it’s a powerful reminder of everything the Jimny stood for — and still does.
Retro Style Meets Today’s Tech
The 55th Anniversary Edition wears its heritage with pride. A retro-style grille greets you up front, while unique side decals add to the classic vibe. Four nostalgic yet bold color options — White, Jungle Green, Bluish Black, and Medium Gray — let each buyer pick their Jimny personality. And then there’s the real charmer: a soft spare tire cover featuring the iconic Rhino, a design touch that harks back to the 1980s.
Other tasteful additions include:
- Red Jimny-branded mud flaps
- Rubber floor mats for the cabin and trunk
- A leather-bound logbook
- A custom keychain — small things that elevate the experience from ownership to memorabilia.
Beyond Looks: Packed for Adventure
Underneath its throwback looks lies the same go-anywhere heart: a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102 hp, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Of course, it retains its off-road cred with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system, complete with transfer case and low-range gearing. Short throws and a pure driving feel keep it as authentic as ever.
And because it’s 2025, the Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition doesn’t shy away from creature comforts:
- Heated seats
- Air conditioning
- Bluetooth audio
- Lane departure warning
- Auto high beam assist
- Traffic sign recognition
… and more, blending analog spirit with modern sensibility.
A Priceless Goodbye at €28,955 (Approx ₹28.73 Lakh)
Priced at €28,955, this final edition may not be cheap, but for true Jimny enthusiasts, it’s a priceless parting gift. Adding to its charm, every owner in France also gets access to professional 4×4 training, turning each purchase into an adventure waiting to happen.
Conclusion:
As the curtain falls on the Jimny’s European chapter, the 55th Anniversary Edition makes sure it doesn’t just drive off quietly — it leaves a legacy in its tracks. For a machine that shaped the soul of compact off-roading, this isn’t just a farewell. It’s a heartfelt tribute.
And if you’re in France, here’s your chance to own not just a car —but one of the final 55 roars of a true icon.