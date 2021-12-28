JSW Group To Offer INR 3 Lakh EV-Buying Incentive To Its Employees

Jindal South West or the JSW Group is among the largest conglomerates in India. With a capital of $13 Billion, JSW Group is ranked among India’s biggest business houses. JSW is present in various sectors including Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Paints, Venture Capital, and Sports. JSW has always concentrated on sustainable development and their recent actions support the same.

The company has announced an incentive for all its employees which will push them to buy electric vehicles. This move by the brand is in sync with our country’s target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070.

More details about the incentive

The scheme reads that JSW group will offer Rs 3 Lakh to its workers who will buy an electric vehicle. This incentive is set to start from the 1st of January 2022.

This policy includes the purchase of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. In addition to this, the brand will also offer free-of-cost dedicated parking and charging infrastructure at all JSW offices and plants. This incentive by the JSW group is the first that we have ever seen in the corporate world. The JSW Group has always taken steps towards the preservation of the environment. The company has set a CO2 emission target for itself and aims at reducing it by 42 percent over the base year (2005) by 2030. Needless to say, this huge incentive by the brand will also push other industry giants to bring in similar policies.

Official Statements

In a statement issued by the company read, “Aligned with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Sustainable Development Scenarios (SDS) of The International Energy Agency (IEA), Mumbai-based multi-billion-dollar conglomerate The JSW Group has unveiled their latest Green initiative JSW Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for its employees across India.”

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman at JSW Group, said, “Since our honourable Prime Minister announced at Glasgow COP26 meeting that India strives to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, JSW Group’s new EV Policy is a unique initiative leading to increased adoption of EVs in India and enabling access to green mobility. We would continue to move ahead responsibly, singularly focused on reducing our own impacts, while being pioneers in the sustainability domain. The goal is to build ambition among corporate and government bodies to support India’s transition to net-zero by 2070.”

