Ola’s Electric Car Could Cause A Ruckus In 2023!

This Independence Day marked the launch of two of the most hyped up electric scooters – Ola S1 and Simple One. While we are still getting our heads to focus after the euphoria they instilled, Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has dropped another nuke by claiming that the Indian brand is going to mark its foray into the electric car segment sometime in 2023! Going by the crazy response that the Ola S1 has received from the audience, it is sort of logical to assume that Ola could repeat the same with its electric car.

Ola Electric 4-Wheeler

According to a report, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of OLA, has now confirmed that the Indian brand will also be launching an electric car. He affirmed that the four-wheeler will hit the road by 2023. The co-founder also mentioned that the brand is already working and planning towards the vehicle’s make and are confident about entering the electric car space within the next two years.

If the rumour mill is to be believed, then the soon-to-be-launched electric car is going to be developed for an urban environment. The target audience of this upcoming offering will include both personal and fleet buyers. Emphasizing the four-wheeler launch by 2023, Bhavish said, “We will get into it in the next 2 years. I will discuss details as we get closer to the project.” Presently, OLA is establishing a global design hub in Bengaluru and is also said to have roped in some key members of the Tata Motors electric vehicle department for doing their research work.

Ola Electric Scooter S1 and S1 Pro

There are two variants of the scooter, the base variant which is OLA S1, is priced at ₹94,999 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) and packs in a 2.98 kWh battery pack that can pull off an IDC range of 121 km on a single charge with a top speed of 90 km/h. Further, the 2-wheeler can go from 0-40 kmph in a mere 3.6 seconds.

Now coming to the top variant which is the S1 Pro, it is priced at ₹1,24,999 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) is powered by an 8.5 kW motor that churns out 58 Nm of peak torque. The IDC range is about 181 km on a single charge and the top speed is 115km/h. S1 Pro can do 0-40 in 3 secs, all thanks to the 8.5 kW motor.