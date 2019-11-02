Ola Waives Peak Pricing In Support Of Odd-Even Scheme In Delhi

As you read this, residents of India’s capital are breathing some really toxic air as the air quality index has dropped to a new low. In order to reduce the toxicity, the Delhi Government brought back the odd-even scheme, which allows vehicles to ply on the road based on their licence plate numbers. Supporting the Government’s efforts to combat the poor air quality in the National Capital, Ola has announced that there will be no peak pricing on rides during the period of the Odd-Even scheme in New Delhi between November 4-15, 2019.

The company will also work closely with its driver-partners to ensure maximum availability of vehicles during peak hours as well as during the staggered timings identified by the government to serve additional demand on the platform. Hundreds of thousands of driver-partners logging on to the Ola platform during peak hours will help ensure the successful implementation of the odd-even scheme by the government, by reducing the number of unshared vehicles from the roads of the National Capital.

Also Read: The All-Electric Lilium Jet Will Make You Feel Excited About The Future Of Mobility

Schools in Delhi have been shut and construction activity halted after authorities declared a public health emergency on Friday. An index measuring the level of PM 2.5, a deadly air pollutant, hit 484 on a scale of 500. The tiny particulate matter goes deep into the lungs and anything above the 400 mark poses a risk for people with respiratory illnesses. However, it can also affect those with healthy lungs.

Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola said, “As an organization that is committed to building for the future, Ola extends its support to the Delhi Government’s initiative to curb pollution. The implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility. We are ensuring that all our services across cabs, autos, bikes and shared cabs, will be available to serve citizens.”

He also added, “Continuing our efforts to provide commuters with an optimum and seamless experience, we will have no peak pricing on rides booked on the Ola platform during the Odd-Even period. We encourage all driver-partners, passengers, and citizens to participate and make the third edition of the Odd-Even scheme, a success.”