Audi To Offer Three Variants Of The e-Tron In India

The Audi e-tron is all set to be launched in India on 22nd July 2021. Audi India has now announced that they will be offering the luxury EV in two body styles – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback. The Audi e-tron will be offered in two variants i.e. the e-tron 50 and the e-tron 55 whereas the Sportback will be offered in the e-tron 55 variant only.

Official Statement

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We believe in India’s long-term goal of electric mobility and at the same time in giving an array of choice to our customers. It is with this belief that we have decided to launch the entire range of the Audi e-tron SUV in the form of two variants, along with the Audi e-tron Sportback 55. Between this trio, we aim to quickly get India’s most discerning first movers and early adopters plugged into our premium electric SUVs and subsequently usher in the new era of electric luxury mobility in the country.”

Mr Dhillon further added, “We are very happy to begin our EV journey in the country with not just one, but three different variants for customers to choose from. The future is green, the future is sustainable. At Audi, we believe in creating better technology for a better tomorrow, today.”

Powertrain

Both the Audi e-tron 55s is powered by a 95 kW battery boasting a range of 359-484 km. The motor produces 300 kW power and 664 Nm torque. The Audi e-tron 50 draws power from a 71 kW battery and has a range of 264-379 km while the motor produces 230 kW and 540 Nm torque. Quattro permanent all-wheel drive, Progressive Steering, Adaptive Air Suspension, are offered as standard on all variants.

Exterior

The exterior of the E-tron is unmistakably Audi with some elements added to set it apart from its internal combustion siblings. The front gets a large chrome grille with the iconic four rings in the middle. The grille is flanked by the signature Audi Matrix headlamps. These headlamps get dynamic turn indicators and a ton of assistance features like anti-dazzle function and lane light function which illuminates the lane that you are driving in. The side gets silver roof rails with 20-inch alloy wheels shod with premium tyres. The rear gets LED tail lamps that run across the entire boot. The SUV gets a lot of horizontal elements here and there which indicates that it is an EV in Audi’s language. The front fenders get charging ports on both sides for added convenience.

Interior

Open the soft-close function doors and you are greeted with a whole host of premium materials and a dash of ambient lighting everywhere. You get snug leather seats which come with all kinds of electric adjustments and memory function. There is plenty of place around the cabin to store the knick-knacks and even a wireless charging slot to park your phone in. In true Audi fashion, the interior is packed with innovative features.

Audi launching three variants of its electric vehicle is a testament to the fact that they are indeed taking the Indian market seriously and are willing to launch their global products in India.