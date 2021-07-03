Ola Electric Scooter To Launch Soon; Officially Revealed In A Video

The highly competitive electric scooter segment in India is soon going to witness the entry of a new player and if the hype around it is anything to go by, its rivals should start worrying. We are talking about the upcoming Ola Electric scooter. It has been in development for a long time and now, the company has officially released the first video of the electric scooter. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola Electric, posted a video of him riding the Ola Electric scooter on Twitter, hinting that the scooter is now ready for a market launch.

The video showcases him riding the scooter around the streets of Bengaluru. The scooters seem to be a perfect fit for the urban jungle as the CEO also stressed the fact that it is going to have a brisk acceleration.

Another highlight of the electric scooter is going to be its huge under-seat storage. As the video demonstrates, the under-seat storage of the upcoming Ola Electric scooter can easily gobble up two half-face helmets. When it comes to looks, Ola’s first electric scooter looks similar to the state-of-the-art, tech-laden Etergo Appscooter. In May 2020, Ola Electric Mobility acquired Etergo BV. First revealed in 2018, the AppScooter uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range up to 240km and class-leading acceleration of 0-45kph in 3.9 seconds. It also comes with TFT instrumentation.

The CEO recently also made it official that phase 1 of the plant’s construction has been completed and that we should expect the official launch of the electric scooter to happen soon. India-headquartered Ola started construction of the world’s largest two-wheeler mega-factory on its 500-acre site back in the month of February. The company announced a Rs 2400 crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in December 2020 and rapidly completed the land acquisition in January this year.

Ola plans to have a large forest area within the site and reuse the excavated soil and rocks within the factory. Ola’s mega-factory will have an initial capacity of 2M units a year in phase 1 and will serve as the company’s global manufacturing hub for its range of electric-powered scooters and two-wheelers across India and international markets including Europe, UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. The factory is also expected to be the country’s most automated, with about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once it is operational to its full capacity. The company has already brought on board global partners and suppliers as it works towards getting its factory, billed to be the world’s largest scooter factory, operational in the coming months.