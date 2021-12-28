Ola Electric Faces Quality And Service Issues

Ola S1 and S1 Pro were the most awaited scooters of the Indian market. Since their arrival, both scooters were in great demand. The bookings for these scooters rose so high that the company had to delay the deliveries. Now that the company has started handing over keys to the owners, the first batch of scooters was delivered to 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. Many of these people have reported unsatisfactory performance and poor build quality of the product. Such owners have taken to the internet and have been raising complaints via their social media accounts. While every new automobile faces minor issues here and there, the issues faced by Ola are relatively concerning.

What’s Going On?

One of the customers reported that in the very first ride of his Ola S1 Pro, in less than 6Km the scooter started making some screeching noises and the lights started misfunctioning. Moreover. he claims that the company did not repair and deliver his scooter in the time given by the company. Another person reported that he received his scooter at the Vishakhapatnam event and the product had dents and scratches all around. He even uploaded photos of his scooter, which show a dusty scooter that looks old and used. He claims that the product is refurbished. Although upon contacting the company the manager assured him that the product will be repaired.

Replying to the same tweet another person said that his scooter is giving a lower range as compared to what is promised. According to him, the scooter offers a range of 98Km while the company promised a range of 135Km. He also said that the scooter had been Overheating and would abruptly turn off. Another major issue is the throttling glitch. This has been reported multiple times and the company appears to have no solution to this problem. While using the scooter in Hyper mode, the power starts to die out. After one or two quick starts the throttle starts to lag and the pick-up falls drastically. The scooter becomes slow and unresponsive. The battery also starts to heat up quite a bit and overall performance goes down.

Although Ola S1 and S1 Pro have some unique features, as of now the scooters have failed to prove their worth in the real world. The company has taken records of these problems and categorizes some of them as solvable software glitches. Ola will have to solve these issues at the earliest if it wants to wipe this dirt off its name and leave a positive impact on its clientele.

