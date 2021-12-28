Check Out This Cafe Racer Based On The R.E. Interceptor!

For some people, the ordinary does not cut. They want a little more than stock. They want their bikes or cars to be bespoke; one of a kind. Today, we bring along a bike that checks out on all these fronts. The Prime Project from Zeus Customs is a Royal Enfield at heart but it is nothing like it on the outside. Zeus Customs is a Bangkok-based custom motorcycle shop owned by Mooyong. At Zeus, they follow a “No Copy” policy and make sure that every bike that gets its badge is unique in its way. It is a café racer that is built on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The bike is designed with a simple and clean look to enhance its appeal. Zeus Customs was in direct contact with Royal Enfield’s R&D team in the UK.

Design

The bike is stripped off its interceptor look to give it a new life. A single-piece fuel tank and seat give it a very sleek look, and the lowered and bent handlebar takes away the busy front end of the Interceptor. Additionally, the side panels have been removed and the hollow gives the bike a certain elegance to the bike. The twin exhausts are retained, but now they get brass tips and a curved look like the tusks of an elephant. The spoke wheels are blackened and a much fatter rubber is stretched over them.

The engine gets the same chrome look with Royal Enfield embossed on the cover. At the back, the bike is slimed for rear-end stability and the taillight is practically only a dot. The fuel tank is long and footpegs have been moved back a little. This gives the bike a forward-leaning sitting position contributing to a sportier feel while riding. Additionally, The round headlamp bowl is now covered in black and gets brass inserts. The instrument cluster has been replaced by an old-school circular dial with brass surrounds and brass needles. Moreover, the dial has a mosaic-like look and brings a retro charm along with it.

Performance

In terms of power, the bike is powered by the same 650cc engine and the braking force also remains the same thanks to the twin disc brakes as seen on the Interceptor. The only change has been made to the filter which has now been replaced by a black stainless-steel filter.

