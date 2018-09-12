Bangaluru Customers to Receive Their Ather 450, All Electric Scooters

Designed for city riding, the Ather 450 electric scooter is manufactured by a start up founded by IIT Madras graduates. Ather Energy has started delivering the Ather 450 scooter. The scooter features a 7” touchscreen dashboard offering navigation. The bike has a range of 75 kilometres. The screen can be connected with a phone via an Ather app which enables a bunch of funtions including over the air updates.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO quoted, “The past few weeks have been incredible for everyone at Ather Energy. Today, marks the real launch of the company as consumers take their first scooters home and begin to ride them. We will continue to deliver more Ather 450s in batches to the rest of our pre-orders in the coming months. We still have a lot to learn about the final ownership and day to day usage of our vehicles and are looking forward to the next phase of our growth.”

The company has plans to expand to other cities like Chennai while going to other cities later. The company also has plans to install more charging docks in Bangaluru, apart from the existing 22 docks already available. Ather Energy received more than 60 percent orders directly from customers online. Ather is also oering a first of its kind, subscription plan, Ather One. The comprehensive plan, makes owning and riding the Ather scooters a hassle-free experience. The plan covers data costs, charging costs both at home and in public and it includes periodic doorstep service of the vehicles and cost of common spare parts.