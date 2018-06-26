Okinawa Praise e-Scooter Goes To Leh; Reaches A Height Of 18,380 Feet

Okinawa Scooters began a journey of 10 days and 1350 kms with ‘Praise’ electric scooter – #WheelsOfChange. The expedition was the first time an electric vehicle attempted to scale a height of more than 18000 ft, let alone complete it successfully.

Under the campaign ‘Praise De Himalaya’, the first ever journey of its kind flagged off from Gurgaon in the presence of Okinawa’s Managing Director – Jeetender Sharma, Chairperson – Rupali Sharma and all their PAN India dealers. Spanning across destinations such as Ambala, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Banihal, Ganderbal, Sonamarg, Srinagar, Bhimbat, Lamayuru, Leh and finally Khardung La, Praise conquered the mountains.

Click here to read Okinawa Praise E-Scooter’s Features, Price, Specs, and All You Need to Know

Okinawa’s offering, equipped with a Lithium-ion battery, braved challenging climatic conditions, difficult terrains and damaged roads during some stretches.

The Praise is powered by a 1000Watt BLDC motor with an output power of 2500Watt. As mentioned before the scooter has three modes – Economy, Sporty and Turbo. In Economy mode you can ride at a top speed of 35 km/h for extended range, in Sporty Mode, the Praise will hit a top speed of 65Km/h. There’s a Turbo mode also which lets it reach 75 km/h but this mode is meant only for small bursts, it’s meant for overtaking and lasts only for a maximum of 30 seconds.

Okinawa’s Praise overcame long range challenge by the main USP of having the Lithium-ion battery for this journey. This new development of detachable Lithium-ion battery, was used as an easy option to just swap it with used battery & charge easily at any stopover at tea stalls, food points in hilly area & making this ride a hassle free ride.

At the Khardung La pass, the e-scooter and the riders were greeted by Managing Director and Chairperson of Okinawa.