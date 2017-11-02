OFFICIAL: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 With ABS Launched In India

Bajaj Auto has introduced an ABS variant to for the Pulsar NS200, with prices starting at INR 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a 200cc a liquid cooled four valve, triple spark DTS-i engine and delivers 23.5 PS of power. It now comes with ABS in combination with bigger disc brakes and perimeter frame to provide better stability and control for the rider.

NS, which stands for Naked Sports, is a naked street fighter motorcycle coming in two engine capacities: the Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar NS160. The Pulsar NS200 ABS is available in 3 colours including Wild Red, Mirage White and Graphite Black. The model has been introduced in all metros cities and will be progressively available across all dealerships in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Eric Vas, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said that they have received a large number of requests from their customers for ABS and hence they are extending it to the NS200. He further went on to add that they are the number one in the naked sports bike segment with the NS200 which has a huge fan following among young, performance seeking motorcycle enthusiasts due to its world class quality and style, backed by and its thrilling performance. The introduction of the ABS variant will enhance the bikes performance appeal and strengthen their leadership in this performance segment.

Following are the city wise prices of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 ABS: