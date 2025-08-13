Odysse SUN Electric Scooter Launched in India – Comfort, Power, and Style Starting at ₹81,000

Quick 4-Point Overview
- Two Range Options: 85 km (1.95 kWh) & 130 km (2.90 kWh) on a single charge
- Premium Ride Comfort: Aviation-grade cushioned, plus-size seat & 32L under-seat storage
- Performance-Ready: 2500W peak motor, 70 km/h top speed, and three riding modes
- Price Tag: ₹81,000 for 1.95 kWh model; ₹91,000 for 2.90 kWh model (ex-showroom)
Introduction – Making Electric Scooters Truly Comfortable
Electric scooters have become a common sight on Indian roads, but not all of them balance performance, comfort, and style equally. Mumbai-based Odysse Electric Vehicles believes they’ve cracked the code with the launch of their new high-speed scooter, Odysse SUN. Priced to compete in the growing premium EV segment, the SUN is designed for daily commuters who want more than just basic transportation — it’s built for a smoother, roomier, and more enjoyable ride
Design & Comfort – Built Around the Rider
Odysse SUN stands out with its aviation-grade cushioned seat, specifically designed in a plus-size format. This isn’t just for looks — the broader seat supports longer rides without strain, making it a game-changer for city commutes.
Adding to practicality, the scooter packs in 32 litres of under-seat storage, enough to hold groceries, a helmet, or a backpack with room to spare. LED lights, a digital meter, and a double flash reverse light enhance both style and safety.
Performance & Range – More Than Just Speed
While many scooters in this price range compromise on speed for range, the Odysse SUN aims to give you both. The 2500W peak motor pushes it to a top speed of 70 km/h, making it highway-friendly for short stretches.
Buyers can choose between:
- 1.95 kWh battery: ~85 km range
- 2.90 kWh battery: ~130 km range
Both battery options are AIS 156 approved and can be fully charged in 4–4.5 hours, keeping downtime minimal.
Features That Make Daily Riding Easier
Odysse hasn’t skimped on convenience. The SUN comes with three transmission modes — Drive, Parking, and Reverse — which make navigating crowded streets or tight parking spaces much simpler.
Other highlights include:
- Telescopic front suspension for smoother handling on rough patches
- Front & rear disc brakes for improved stopping power
- Hydraulic multi-level adjustable shock absorbers to customize ride comfort
Colour Options & Pricing
The Odysse SUN is available in four colours — Patina Green, Gunmetal Grey, Phantom Black, and Ice Blue — each adding a distinct personality to the scooter. Pricing is competitive:
- ₹81,000 (1.95 kWh)
- ₹91,000 (2.90 kWh)
Bookings are open online and at Odysse dealerships across India.
Conclusion – Raising the Bar for Everyday EVs
The Odysse SUN feels like it’s been built with real riders in mind. It blends performance, comfort, and style into a package that doesn’t break the bank, yet still manages to feel premium. That wide, cushioned seat makes every ride more relaxed, the motor has enough punch for quick getaways, and the generous storage means you’re never short on space. For anyone who wants an electric scooter that can take on the daily grind while still looking good and feeling fun to ride, the SUN isn’t just another option — it’s one worth seriously considering.