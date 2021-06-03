Now You Can Drive The McLaren 570S In PUBG Mobile!

A little birdie told us last week that McLaren might setup shop in India and in other related news, PUBG is soon going to be made available for Indian gamers again. Related news, you might ask? Well, that is because PUBG Mobile has been teasing its collaboration with British Supercar manufacturer McLaren and reportedly, the collab has now gone live. It isn’t the first time that we are seeing an automobile manufacturer joining hands with the Battle Royale franchise. Last year, we saw Yamaha and PUBG joining hands together for a campaign.

More details

The event went live on June 1st and the first car to be featured in the game is the revered McLaren 570S.

While PUBG Mobile has done many collaborations previously, this certainly has become the talk of the town now by overshadowing the ongoing Godzilla vs. Kong collaboration. On the other Garena Free Fire, the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 & 2020, has also announced a collaboration with the same supercar manufacturer, McLaren. Much like PUBG Mobile, they’ll also introduce the supercar in their Battle Royale.

The McLaren 570S can be had in the game with various skins. Players can use UC (Unknown Cash) or Tokens to get all the rewards from this event including the McLaren Skins.

While we cannot expect the gaming physics to be accurate in terms of the driving dynamics of the McLaren 570S, it is still a welcome addition. The gamer and car enthusiast in us would really like to see the collaboration being a part of the Indian version as well.

McLaren 570S

Talking about the car now, both models–the sporty 570S and the topless 570S Spider—have driver engagement engrained into their DNA. Each feature a soulful 562-hp twin-turbo V-8 that provides amazing acceleration and wails like a heavy-metal band. The 570S was the first model released in McLaren’s entry-level Sports Series range, which slots in beneath the GT, Super and Ultimate Series.

The gearbox is the familiar seven-speed twin clutch unit, or Seamless Shift Gearbox in McLaren speak, driving the rear wheels through an open differential. The engine and gearbox can be switched from Normal mode into Sport or Track to improve response and cut shift times. The 570S manages 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 204mph.