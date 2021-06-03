Volkswagen Polo Comfortline Trim Gets An Automatic Transmission

Volkswagen Polo has been around since time immemorial and over the years, the German carmaker has tried its best to keep the hatchback fresh. It might have started feeling a little dated but when it comes to overall driving dynamics, the Polo still shines! The company has once again expanded Polo’s trim levels. A couple of months ago, Volkswagen had introduced the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine in the Comfortline trim and now the same variant gets an automatic transmission as well. The Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic is priced at Rs 8.51 lakh, ex-showroom.

More details

This new variant is available in five colour options – Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel.

Mechanically, the Volkswagen Polo TSI AT is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine which produces 107bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. In terms of features, the automatic Comfortline variant offers automatic climate control and a seven-inch Blaupunkt music system which is specific to this variant.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of a new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India. Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavour is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German-engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience.”