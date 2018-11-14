Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Get the Petrol Engine from the Ciaz, Diesel Remains Unchanged

Maruti Suzuki, the leading car maker in the Indian market has now started accepting bookings for the new generation Ertiga for an amount of INR 11,000. The car now stands taller, is wider and longer by 5 mm, 50 mm and 110 mm respectively. Maruti Suzuki will also now offer the new 1.5-litre diesel engine with the car, which we really liked on the new Ciaz. For the diesel, Maruti has made no changes and will continue to offer the 1.3-litre DDiS unit. The pricing of the car is still under wraps and is likely to be unveiled only on the launch date, 21st of November, 2018.

The new car will get 5 different colour options – Auburn Red, Magma Grey, Oxford Blue, Arctic White and Silky Silver. The petrol engine, a 1.5-litre 4 cylinder unit will be tuned to deliver 105 horses and a twist of 138 Nm. It will also get Maruti’s SHVS system with dual batteries which deliver some punch at the lower end of the rev range. The petrol engine could also offer the 4-speed torque converter as an option for more ease and comfort. As standard, both petrol and diesel engines will come with a 5-speed stick shift. Thanks to the SHVS system, the petrol engine can be expected to return a little more kilometres to the litre.

Coming to the oil burner, the 1.3-litre diesel motor which should be good for 88 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Even the diesel gets the SHVS system but with a single battery set-up as seen before. The diesel is very likely to miss out on the automatic transmission and will only get a 5-speed manual. Preparing for the upcoming government mandate, the car will offer ABS with EBD, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and a speed alert chime as standard. Stay tuned for a detailed review and more, coming very soon. Below are some spy images of the car.